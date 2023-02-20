Realme confirms the global GT 3 launch date as 28 February 2023, but we likely know most of what will be announced.

Realme has confirmed that the global launch event for the Realme GT 3 will take place during Mobile World Congress at the end of this month.

Its official Twitter account has revealed that the launch will take place at 4pm CET - local time to Barcelona, where MWC is held annually - on Tuesday 28 February 2023.

In addition, the brand has released a few teaser videos for the phone which also confirm some of its features. Indeed, taking them into account, plus a few rumours from elsewhere, it is clear to see that the Realme GT 3 global edition is actually a rebadged Realme GT Neo 5, which launched in China earlier this month.

The teaser clips appear on the official Realme Global YouTube channel, but the most important one, perhaps, is about its charging speed. Like the GT Neo 5, the GT 3 will have 240W ultrafast charging, enabling the handset to go from flat to 100 per cent charge in just nine and a half minutes.

It takes just 20 seconds on charge to give you 20 per cent battery, and four minutes for 50 per cent.

Other distinct features the GT 3 shares with the Neo GT 5 is the LED lighting element on the rear. This can change colours based on different factors, or can indicate different types of notifications, for example. And, if the camera unit is the same - which it seems to be - you can expect a triple-lens system made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro. The front camera could well use the same 16-megapixel sensor too.

What we can't yet confirm is whether the GT 3 will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor too, or switch that up to a Gen 2 chipset for the global release.

We'll find out for sure on 28 February during MWC. Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you everything as it happens.