Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter yesterday to tease two of the company's upcoming products and both of them are set to be foldables.

The Realme CEO asked his Twitter followers which phone they would like to see next, the Realme Flip or Realme Fold. There was no poll so we don't really know what the outcome of that question was - but we know we'd happily take either at this point.

Details relating to the two unannounced Realme foldable are hard to come by but it's more than clear that they are both on the horizon. The Realme Flip is expected to be similar, if not identical, to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, writes 91mobiles. As for the Realme Fold, the Oppo Find N2 is likely to be a phone that the company takes more than a little inspiration from.

While Sheth did ask which model people would like to see next, it's possible that we could see them both be announced at the same time rather than separately. That would make plenty of sense when you consider that the two phones are linked by the fact that they both fold in the middle. Could a Realme foldable event be just around the corner?

If Sheth is starting to tease the two phones we can safely expect that they aren't going to be all that far away from becoming official, even if there are doubts that the two phone names given by Sheth are final. We can likely expect a "5G' or two thrown in for good measure, but aside from that we'd expect something more marketing-friendly than the generic Fold and Flip.

We'll of course be keeping our ears to the ground for more leaks as they appear, and if a launch is as close as this tweet might suggest then more leaks are sure to pop up sooner rather than later.