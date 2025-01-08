Summary Companies will make money of tracking what you watch and showing you ads.

Cheaper TVs tend to lack high-end video formats and advanced screen tech, impacting image quality.

Watch out for cheap TVs that are older; they likely won't last too long.

When a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is. Especially when it comes to smart TVs . If you see a large model that's sitting out in a big box store that's only a couple of hundred bucks, or you spy a Fire TV on Amazon that's super cheap, it's time to exercise caution.

With so many companies making smart TVs, it's not too hard to find a good deal on something great. There is a lot of value to be had as technology continues to improve, and the manufacturing processes become more efficient. If you also consider open-box or refurbished models, then there is plenty of opportunity to find a quality TV at a worthy price.

However, beware of those sizable models that are super-cheap; anything 55-inches and up that's only a few hundred bucks should give pause. You may not pay a lot upfront, but you'll be paying more down the road. Here's why.

Advertisements and suggestions

One of the biggest ways you'll be paying for your cheap TV in the days, weeks, months, and years to come is through advertisements. Whether they are banners on your home page, promoted content in your carousels, or personalized product placement, you can expect ads, commercials and spon-con to be everywhere. Ad-supported subscriptions have become standard everywhere, and the premise is simple: you pay less for a product or service and, in return, you'll be shown countless promotional materials.

Amazon in particular is ramping up its advertising efforts. Its Fire TV line is already heavily focused on promoting Amazon's many products and services; Prime Video users can expect more target ads and in-show purchase options in 2025. So when you're buying a TV, you're investing in an operating system that will contain a lot of ads that can't be ignored.

Cheap TVs enable data tracking

Your viewing habits are worth a lot of money

One thing to keep in mind with cheaper TVs is the way they track your information. Most smart TVs keep tabs on what you watch, how long you watch, what you search for, and what you avoid. All of that information adds up to a lot of power and potential money for interested third party, including companies trying to sell you things and studios trying to create new things for you to watch.

There are ways to shut down the tracking; most TVs have a menu options where you can tell the TV not to identify what's on it. But even that option talks to the TV manufacturer and not necessarily the operating system. Cheap TVs will collect your data, and people will make money of it. The only profit you'll receive is a small upfront, one-time discount on the cost of the TV.

Longevity and performance

Be sure to invest in something that lasts

A quality smart TV should last as your central entertainment hub for at least four to five years. It'll likely keep working beyond that, but around that time is when you'll want to consider upgrading to newer technology. Over the years, brightness may fade and processing will slow, all the while new innovations will come along and make it worth upgrading. With cheaper TVs, however, that time may come more quickly than you want.

If you want to make a sound TV investment, it's important to buy one that's been made within the last 12 months or so. That's in part because even if the TV is not in use, it will still slowly become obsolete from the time it was made. Older TVs will be quite cheap, but you'll also invest in something that won't last as long as a new one, so it's important to consider that cost as well. It's not unlike buying a new phone; you might save money buying an iPhone that's a few years older, but it simply isn't going to last as long as a new one, and that's reflected in the cost.

Image quality and fidelity

Price changes based on technology

It seemed like, many years back, 4K resolution was the popular feature that everyone wanted in order to enjoy the best content. Those days are long gone, with just about every new show and movie (and some sports) shot in 4K, and just about every smart TV now able to support it. The features that everyone now needs in order to get the most from what they're watching, however, are high-end HDR formats. Cheap TVs aren't going to support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, the top two formats that will bring viewers the most faithful colors and details on screen, but they'll try to convince you 4K resolution is all you need.

Screen technology is also an important feature that consumers can't overlook. If you're not investing in an expensive OLED TV, then you'll want to consider an LED that offers a backlight with numerous dimming zones, like a mini-LED smart TV. Without this, you'll have a TV that struggles with contrast, especially when you're watching darker scenes. Screen technology is a big influencer of price, and one of the reasons TVs can be so cheap is that they aren't going to produce a quality image. If you're watching new shows on Netflix and big blockbuster movies, you'll want a TV that's compatible with those productions, and cheaper TVs lacking new technology aren't going to cut it.

There are a lot of good deals out there, especially at the beginning of the calendar year, when companies are trying to push their inventory from the previous year. With so many companies making quality TVs, there is value to be had, but you still need to be careful. Don't look for the cheapest TVs out there, because one way or another, you'll end up paying more over time.