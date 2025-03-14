Summary iPhone users will soon be able to send end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to Android users.

This is thanks to the new RCS standard, Universal Profile 3.0, which includes end-to-end encryption based on the Messaging Layer Security protocol.

Apple says it will include the new RCS standard in a future software update, but no timeline has been provided.

With iOS 18 , Apple implemented RCS messaging , which allows iPhone users to send Android users high-quality media, react to text messages, have better group chat functionality, and more. However, one key element missing from Apple's implementation of RCS was end-to-end encryption (E2EE). That is finally about to change.

The GSMA has announced its latest RCS standard, Universal Profile 3.0, which will include end-to-end encryption based on the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol. This means that it will be more secure when an iPhone user sends an RCS text to an Android user and vice versa. This update marks the first time interoperable encryption will be enabled between different platform providers, a significant milestone in mobile communications.

iPhone users will still have to wait a bit longer

The new RCS Universal Profile 3.0 will be rolling out to iPhone users as part of a future software update, but Apple has not yet provided a timeline. The company has confirmed it is in the works.

"We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates," said Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer (via The Verge).

Apple was a part of developing the new RCS standard and worked with the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) and other "mobile operators, device manufacturers, and technology providers" to develop the new RCS Universal Profile 3.0 standard.

Of course, this isn't the first time iPhone users have had end-to-end encryption for messaging. iMessage has long supported it, which means that texting between iPhone users has always been secure; it was only with Android users that there was a gap, which will soon be closed. Google said in a statement (via The Verge) that it will work "as quickly as possible with the mobile ecosystem to implement and extend this important user protection to cross-platform RCS messaging."