The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is the brand's lightest mouse yet, with an ultra-premium magnesium alloy design.

Razer has unveiled its lightest gaming mouse to date, the ultra-premium Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition.

Made from magnesium alloy with a hole-filled chassis, Razer has cut the weight down to just 49 grams - the price tag, on the other hand, is extremely heavy.

This new mouse will set you back $279.99 in the States or €319.99 in Europe, making it one of the priciest rodents we've ever come across.

So, how is Razer justifying the cost? Well, Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer's PC Gaming Division said "we went beyond our usual design process to look at material selection and alternate industrial designs to create an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favorite Viper Mini shape."

"As a result, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is just 49 grams light with no compromises, making it our lightest mouse ever"

Charlie Bolton, Head of Industrial Design at Razer added "we wanted to push beyond the traditional honeycomb design and this required a material with an outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. After evaluating plastics, carbon fibre, and even titanium, we ultimately chose magnesium alloy for its exceptional properties."

Aside from the fancy skeleton, the internals are as impressive as you'd hope, too.

Razer

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, third-generation optical mouse switches and true 4000Hz wireless polling rates.

The mouse boasts 99.8 per cent resolution accuracy and can track movement at up to 70 Gs of acceleration - if you've got some serious elbow strength.

In the box, you'll find a HyperPolling wireless dongle, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse skates, grip tape, a USB-C charging cable and even a micro-fibre cleaning cloth.

If you want to get your hands on the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, it's launching exclusively on Razer's website. The first batch drops on February 11 at 8 PM PST.