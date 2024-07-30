Key Takeaways Incredibly lightweight and industry-leading polling rate.

Advanced customization available in Razer Synapse.

High cost may deter some users, but pros will find it worth the investment.

Serious PC gamers take great pains to select the right monitor, keyboard, internal components, and even mouse pad for their setup. We are a picky bunch and demanding when it comes to our accessories. While they each hold an important place in the overall battle station, none is more integral than the mouse. A proper gaming mouse can be one of the most essential upgrades you can make and is akin to a good chef's knife, around which the rest of your peripheral collection can be built.

Razer is unequivocally one of the most prominent names in gaming peripherals, and I got the opportunity to spend a lot of time with the Viper V3 Pro, the latest professional gaming mouse from the gaming juggernaut. I was excited to test out the latest and greatest in what a gaming mouse can be.

Editor's Choice Razer Viper V3 Pro The Razer Viper V3 Pro is the thoughtfully designed latest version of Razer's professional-level wireless gaming mouse. Weight 54G Sensor and DPI Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons Yes Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Wireless USB-C Wireless Dongle Battery Life Up to 95 hours DPI Max 35,000 Polling Rate Max 8,000 Hz Dimensions 127.1 mm x 63.9 mm x 39.9 mm Color Options Black, White Pros Incredibly lightweight

Industry leading polling rate

Advanced customization in Razer Synapse Cons High price tag

Exclusively right-handed design Expand $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Razer

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Viper V3 Pro is not a beginner mouse and is designed with the input and guidance of e-sports professionals, so it's expected that the price reflects this investment. The Viper V3 Pro retails for $159.99, and is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Razer online and in-store.

Razer Viper V3 Pro Weight 54G Sensor and DPI Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 RGB Lighting No Programmable Buttons Yes Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Wireless USB-C Wireless Dongle Battery Life Up to 95 hours DPI Max 35,000 Polling Rate Max 8,000 Hz Dimensions 127.1 mm x 63.9 mm x 39.9 mm Color Options Black, White Expand

The Viper V3 Pro's specs are a testament to cutting-edge gaming mouse technology. Razer has cut no corners and spared no expense in developing a top-tier gaming mouse for professionals and enthusiasts. The company's proprietary 2nd gen Focus Pro 35K optical sensor boasts a maximum of 35,000 DPI, and more importantly, a maximum polling rate of 8,000Hz. Polling rate has become the latest specs race among PC peripheral manufacturers, and Razer has planted its flag.

As should be expected from a professional gaming mouse, the Viper V3 Pro is super lightweight, weighing in at only 54g. It's hard for me to believe there was even a battery inside when lifting the mouse, which weighs little more than a golf ball and less than two slices of bread. The Viper V3 Pro also boasts up to 95 hours of battery life when set at 1,000Hz polling rate, and works both wired and wirelessly, with the latter sending signals to your PC via an included USB-C dongle.

What I liked about the Razer Viper V3 Pro

Lightweight and super comfortable

Close

The physical shape and feel of the Viper V3 Pro is the result of an exhaustive design process that went through multiple prototypes and leveraged the input of professional PC gamers. The result is an almost perfect fit in my hand and the most comfortable high-performance mouse I've ever used.

When I'm using the mouse, it manages to feel extremely lightweight, almost like it's an empty shell prototype with no internals, and yet it doesn't feel flimsy. The flat sidewalls make it easy for my thumb, ring, and pinky fingers to grip the mouse firmly while my index and middle fingers do the real work, and the symmetrical design means there are no weird valleys or lumps pressing into my palm. The PTFE feet on the Viper V3 Pro make for a very smooth glide that gives me a very fine level of control.

Performance and customization

It goes without saying that the Viper V3 Pro performs beautifully. Across easily 100 hours of both gaming and work use, the Viper V3 Pro never experienced an accidental click or a connection issue, and every click feels as dependable and crisp as the last. Where the mouse really shines is at the intersection of software and hardware.

Pocket-lint / Razer

Using Razer Synapse, I was able to set my polling rates, customize DPI profiles, and even dig into advanced features like a "rotation" setting that can account for the precise angle at which you hold your mouse on your mousepad, as well as dynamic sensitivity. The Viper V3 Pro feels like a tool that can be molded to your needs and gaming style without compromising performance, no matter how you set it up.​​​​​​​

What I didn't like about the Razer Viper V3 Pro

IThere isn't anything that stands out to me as a negative regarding the Viper V3 Pro beyond its expensive price tag. It's an extraordinarily precise tool for competitive gaming and an equally competent tool for everyday office use. What should be acknowledged again is the high cost of this particular model. At just shy of $160, the Viper V3 Pro is firmly in the high-end category, which might be a no-brainer for serious gamers, but it's an investment that requires consideration from everyday users. By all accounts, this mouse should last you a long time, and I intend to put it through its paces in the coming years. The Viper V3 Pro also comes with a two-year warranty through Razer.

Verdict: Should you buy the Razer Viper V3 Pro?

If you're an avid PC gamer with a top-of-the-line build, then you're probably already in the market for high-end peripherals, and the Viper V3 Pro is absolutely worth a look. It's ultra-light weight, excellent build quality, impressive software, and comfortable design make for a stellar gaming mouse that flexes the expertise of one of the leaders in the gaming peripheral space.