Summary Razer's Project Arielle is a gaming chair with on-demand heating and cooling.

A touch panel controls the chair's temperature and lighting settings.

The chair's circular and bladeless fan system design allows for quiet operation.

Razer is well known for its wide assortment of gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, laptops and more. In 2020, the company announced its first gaming chair, the Razer Iskur, and it has been reiterating its design since, releasing both the Razer Iskur V2 and the Razer Fujin Pro. Razer's gaming chair ambitions don't stop there though.

At CES 2025, Razer revealed Project Arielle, a new mesh gaming chair it is working on that has integrated temperature control features and RBG lights. The chair is built upon the framework established with the Razer Fujin Pro and uses a bladeless fan system to warm up or cool down the chair. That means you won't have to leave your game to cool down during those sweaty competitive game sessions -- any gamer's true dream.

"With Project Arielle, staying in a constant comfort is an absolute breeze. Introducing the world’s first heating and cooling integrated mesh gaming chair. By integrating a bladeless fan system with the Razer Fujin Pro, breathe easy knowing that cooling and heating is always on demand." Razer said on Project Arielle's website.

The chair can reduce your temperature by a few degrees

Project Arielle is just a concept, and isn't available for purchase yet

A touch panel on the side of the chair controls Project Arielle's on-demand heating and cooling. You can change the fan speed, adjust Chroma effects, and control all the chair's functions. Razer says its on-demand cooling can reduce the perceived temperature in dry environments by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius (3.6 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit). This sounds amazing for gaming on hot summer days.

...a gaming chair giving some form of temperature relief doesn't sound like a bad idea to me -- if it doesn't cost a fortune.

For chillier environments, the chair's on-demand heating system features built-in PTC heaters that can deliver up to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) of warm air. This will be useful for those late-night gaming sessions on cold winter nights. Razer credits the chair's circular, bladeless fan design for making the chair perform quietly so it doesn't interrupt your gaming. The chair does have a power cord that can get tangled if you spin 360 degrees. However, if it gets yanked too hard it will safely disconnect.

Unfortunately, Project Arielle is just a design concept, so you can't buy it yet. Razer has released past concepts it has shown off at CES before. However, it still could decide not to bring it to market. As someone who lives in an environment that gets very cold during the winter and blistering hot during the summer, the possibility of a gaming chair giving some form of temperature relief doesn't sound like a bad idea to me -- if it doesn't cost a fortune.