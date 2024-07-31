I went hands-on with the full range of Razer's Kiyo webcams to learn more about the different models offered, and help you understand which webcam suits your needs best.

With the shift in work culture to more remote work, the webcam has become a ubiquitous and essential component of any home office setup. Since the webcam has come into vogue, brands left and right are showing off their wares as remote working consumers seek the perfect product for those on-camera work meetings and huddles. Gaming peripheral company Razer is one such contender, and its Kiyo line of webcams promises to fit the bill for workers, streamers , and players alike.

The Razer Kiyo X shoots at the same resolution, frame rates, and FOV as the original Razer Kiyo. It features a similar L shaped joint, and equal support for a tripod.The still image resolution on the Razer Kiyo X is 1920 x 1080, while original Kiyo's is 2688 x 1520. This is explained by the Kiyo's larger sensor which captures at 4MP as opposed to the Kiyo X's 2.1MPWhile the Kiyo X packaging and materials highlight autofocus and customizable video settings, the original Kiyo also supports these features through Razer Synapse.

The Razer Kiyo is the first in the Kiyo family, launched in 2017. It shoots at the same resolutions, frame rates, and with an almost identical FOV to the Kiyo X. The original Kiyo, however, features a larger sensor that captures at 4MP as opposed to the 2.1MP found on the Kiyo X.The ring light is fully adjustable with a simple rotation of the light ring and can be turned completely off if desired. The light gets more than bright enough for streaming or work meetings.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a high end webcam that doesn't break the bank. It delivers full uncompressed 1080p resolution at 60 fps and features an adaptive light sensor for quality across lighting conditions.An adjustable FOV and clear image make this a great option for remote workers or serious PC gamers. Like the Pro Ultra, this model features customizable settings via Razer's Synapse software.

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is Razer's top of the line, boasting DSLR quality video thanks to its uncommonly large sensor. It captures video and images in up to 4K resolution, and is customizable through Razer's Synpase software. It's huge f/1.7 aperture lense offers excellent low-light performance. A built-in privacy shutter offers peace of mind.The sharp image, AI powered facial tracking, and stellar built-in microphone audio quality, all provide you with a stunning presence in any work meeting or stream, but at a high price.

What is the image quality like on the Razer webcams?

Three are pretty decent with one standout

In my testing I found that the video quality on the Razer Kiyo Pro, Razer Kiyo X, and Razer Kiyo, were all pretty similar. They all capture images at a maximum of 1080p, though the original Kiyo captures larger still images than the X and Pro. There is also some variance in max frame rate as the Kiyo Pro can capture 1080p at a max of 60fps as opposed to the max of 30fps found on the Kiyo X and original Kiyo. The real step up in clarity and image quality comes on the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, which bumps you up to 4K capture on a much larger sensor, capturing at greater than 8MP. Below you'll see some images taken on each of these webcams.

When selecting a webcam, you may want to consider some performance aspects aside from just image quality, depending on your application. For instance the Razer Kiyo and Kiyo X feature a fixed FOV, while the Kiyo Pro and Kiyo Pro Ultra have adjustable FOV settings for a wider or narrower view. Additionally, while both the original Kiyo and Kiyo X feature auto-focus, the Kiyo Pro and Pro Ultra feature much more advanced auto-focus features that can be fine-tuned in Razer Synapse.

How do I pick the right Razer webcam?

Work, play, or both?

Deciding on the right Razer Kiyo webcam depends a lot on how seriously you are willing to invest in your webcam. If you are not interested in spending over $100 then that takes two out of the equation right off the bat. For those that take a lot of work meetings where they are looking right at their monitors and trying to interface with colleagues or bosses, the ringlight on the original Kiyo is a great tool to have at your disposal. It can be easily turned off when you don't need it, and set as bright or as dim as needed to enhance your image just a touch on those important calls. Once the ringlight is off, it performs equally or better than the Kiyo X depending on whether you are using it more for video or still images. This makes the Kiyo X altogether redundant in the current lineup.

If you are looking for a step up in versatility, viewing angle, and the ability to customize things like FOV, then you'll want to consider the Pro end of the lineup. The Razer Kiyo Pro has similar still image and video quality to the lower end options, but has the added feature of 60fps capture on video at 1080p, which Kiyo and Kiyo X lack, as well as 3 different FOV settings to choose from.

Finally, if your goal is to simply have the best webcam image quality among your cohorts, gamer buddies, or work mates, then spring for the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra. It remains the best of the lineup, and the one I was most impressed with, but it will cost you significantly more than the other three put together.