Roblox is about as big as it gets in the world of gaming right now and when you think of gaming accessories Razer is probably one of the first companies that springs to mind. So it stands to reason that the two have come up with a collaboration that will see special versions of Razer accessories go on sale.

Alongside Roblox versions of the popular Orochi V2 gaming mouse, the BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard, and the Barracuda X headset, digital versions will also be made available to people inside the game as well.

Special versions of existing Razer products

The three Roblox-themed accessories all cost a bit more than the standard versions so that's something to keep in mind if you're only looking to up your game and aren't too fussed about the collab.

If you are, the Orochi V2 mouse is a lightweight, wireless mouse that happens to have a small form factor. That makes it perfect for smaller hands, which probably explains why it was chosen to be part of the collab. You'll pay $89.99 / €99.99 to get your hands on one.

Then there's the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard with its UV-Coated ABS keycaps and Razer Chroma RGB lighting. That'll set gamers back $179.99 / €259.99.

Finally, we have the Razer Barracuda X which is a lightweight - read, good for kids - headset that offers up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge.

All of these accessories come with digital versions that can be used in-game, with buyers getting a code that can be redeemed to unlock item-specific goodies.

The press release says that its Roblox-themed goodies will go on sale starting 28 April 2023 and can be had from Razer's website. The company says that select third-party retailers will also stock the special products but there are few details about who those retailers are.