If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop to play on the go (with a full keyboard, unlike a Steam Deck or another such device), you'll love these Razer Blade 15 deals from Amazon. These laptops have specs to make even the most dedicated PC gamers drool. They pack high-end mobile GPUs, tons of RAM, and enough storage space to keep every digital game you've ever purchased downloaded. Throw in the 15-inch screen, and you have laptops that will make any gamer happy.

There are two models on sale with vastly different prices. While neither is necessarily cheap, they're discounted substantially from their regular prices. Whether you go with the slightly more budget-friendly option or the crazy high-end one, you can play any PC game you can imagine, including games that aren't even out yet.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 3070 Ti

This is the slightly more affordable Razer Blade laptop, though it's still an absolute beast with top-end specs. It's on sale for 45 percent off the regular price, which is a considerable discount. We'd have a hard time recommending anyone spend $3300 on a gaming laptop, but it becomes a much more realistic proposition for gamers when you can take this beast home for $1800.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 3070 Ti $1800 $3300 Save $1500 This Razer Blade laptop has a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and Windows 11. It has Razer's beloved Chroma RGB to make it look stylish and Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed connectivity. If there's something you can imagine wanting on a gaming laptop, this 15-inch model likely has it. $1800 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 3080 Ti

This laptop isn't cheap. You might feel a bit of sticker shock at first glance. Once you read the full specs, though, you'll realize why it costs so much. And then you'll have to control your drool because any serious gamer's mouth will water at what this beast brings to the table.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 3080 Ti $2200 $3700 Save $1500 If you have more money to spend on your gaming laptop and want even better specs, you should give this Razer Blade 15 a look. It features the NVIDIA 3080 Ti graphics card and 32GB of RAM, making this even faster than the other one. It also features a slightly faster display at 360Hz than the other model's 240Hz. $2200 at Amazon

Our Razer Blade reviews

We did an in-depth review of the Razer Blade 15 a few years ago. It doesn't have the same specs as the newer models, but many of the features are the same, and our thoughts carry over. The 4 out of 5 rating still applies, and it could even go up with the more powerful specs offered by the models featured here.

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals and shopping advice