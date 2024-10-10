Key Takeaways Wireless connectivity is a noticeable win for this fan-favorite from Razer.

But, the OLED display feels gimmicky and lacks practicality.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is a powerful option for mobile gamers and those short on desk space.

Razer is well known for the numerous iterations and configurations it releases for its most popular PC gaming peripheral product lines, and the BlackWidow is the latest to drop. First launched in 2010, the BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard has developed a following among serious PC gamers , and can be found in the post-COVID era as a key component in home office setups for the gaming-inclined.

The newest version, the BlackWidow V4 Pro, received high praise from yours truly as "the closest I've seen a keyboard come to a successful jack-of-all-trades." This latest release is the 75% configuration version of the BlackWidow V4 Pro, and Razer has prepared some features and upgrades to entice would-be adopters.

Price, availability, and specs

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro in 75% configuration is available from Amazon and Best Buy, as well as directly from Razer online. Its retail price is $300, though it could reasonably be expected to drop somewhat as we get a bit farther away from launch.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% Brand Razer Wireless Wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 Backlight Razer Chroma RGB Media Controls Razer Command Dial Battery Up to 2,100 hours of battery life Num Pad No Switch Type Razer Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3 Replaceable Keys Hot-swappable keys with compatible 3 or 5 pin switches Wired operation Yes via USB-C Material Aluminum Alloy top case, ABS Plastic bottom case Bluetooth Yes Bluetooth 5.1 Multi-device pairing Up to 3 devices Charging USB-C Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Internal Sound Dampening PCB and case sound dampening foams Wrist rest Included magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest Polling rate Up to 4,000 Hz wireless and 1,000 Hz wired Key type Mechanical Layout 75% Expand

As a BlackWidow V4 Pro user myself, the added feature I'm most excited about in this model is wireless connectivity. The 75% version brings 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 onboard, capable of connecting with up to three devices via Bluetooth. At just 13 inches wide, the 75% version of the BlackWidow V4 Pro is certainly intended to be mobile, though it's worth mentioning that taking it wireless added some weight. The full-size version of the V4 Pro, which I use daily, measures almost 18.5 inches across and weighs 2.53 pounds, while the 75% version I tested weighs 2.16 pounds, so it's to say it's not 75% of the weight.

The 75% V4 Pro is quiet as a mouse.

Another immediately noticeable feature that I greatly appreciated when working is that the 75% V4 Pro is quiet as a mouse. This version of the BlackWidow V4 Pro sports sound-dampening foams in its case, Razer Orange tactile switches, and Razer's in-house version of the infamous tape mod. If, for some reason, the factory sound or feel is not to your liking, the 75% V4 Pro features hot-swappable switches, so users can easily customize and change the switches.

With the release of the V4 Pro, Razer also announced that a software-level version of Snap Tap would now be available on the entire BlackWidow lineup. This hotly anticipated feature was borrowed from the Razer Huntsman Keyboard, where it exists as a hardware-level feature.

What I liked about the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%

Wireless connectivity is a huge win

Close

The standout feature for me on the V4 Pro 75% is the added wireless capability. I'm someone who loves eliminating cables in my otherwise cable-heavy gaming PC setup. The V4 Pro 75% supports true 2.4 GHz wireless as well as Bluetooth 5.1 with support for multi-device BT connection. The ease of wireless connectivity and the reduced cable clutter on my desk was a huge win in my book.

Razer advertises a 2,100-hour battery life in "power saving mode," though in my opinion, what's the point of a great gaming keyboard without RGB turned to the max? In reality, the battery life is lower with normal use but never became an issue. If you care to keep closer track of battery life, you can choose to display it on the built-in OLED screen.

Work and play functionality