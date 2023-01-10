Raspberry Pi has launched the Camera Module 3, and it comes with some pretty significant upgrades.

Raspberry Pi bumps up the resolution on new Camera Module 3

This is the first all-in-one camera module that the brand has launched in six years, ignoring the interchangeable lens model from 2020.

First of all, the sensor has been bumped up from the 8MP Sony sensor on the Camera Module 2 to a 12MP Sony IMX708.

Not only is this sensor higher resolution, but it's also physically larger, allowing for better low light sensitivity and image detail.

The sensor now benefits from a 16:9 aspect ratio, too, which makes it much better suited to video applications. It's capable of capturing up to 1080p 50fps video.

But, the good news doesn't end there, Camera Module 3 also has built-in powered autofocus capability, which allows you to focus on objects as close as 5cm from the lens. The previous model had a fixed focal length.

There are four variants, this time around, a standard field-of-view, a wide-angle version and NoIR versions of both. NoIR means that the infrared filter is removed, effectively making the module work as a night-vision camera.

The standard module is roughly equivalent to a 28mm full-frame lens and offers a 66-degree horizontal FOV.

The wide-angle version gives you a whopping 102-degree horizontal FOV, making it equivalent to a 14mm lens on a full-frame sensor.

The standard modules go for $25, while the wide-angle modules cost $35. They're available now on Raspberry Pi's website.