Trying to outwit the weather is a fool's job. How many times have you been caught in the rain when there wasn't supposed to be a cloud in the sky? It's probably happened more times than you like to admit. Another problem that you might experience often is wasting water in the morning by watering your lawn only for a big storm to roll through and soak your grass back to the roots. Luckily, companies like Rachio have addressed this issue and created smart sprinkler systems.

While most people may think of smart home devices as smart security cameras, smart speakers, or smart light bulbs, it only makes sense for companies to target the exterior of your home as well. Being able to control your sprinkler system from an app or with voice commands further integrates your home into a smart ecosystem. The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Generation 2 is what I use, and it is an ideal setup to understand more about my lawn. The nifty features and easy-to-use app interface allow me to nuture a luscious lawn manageably. Here's more about the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller.

Price, specs, and availability

Might be tough to find

As the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Generation 2 has been out for a few years, it's not as readily available as the newer Generation 3. However, you can find it on Amazon for $200. It's a rather small device, as it only measures 9.25" x 1.5" x 5.5". It needs to be plugged into an outlet to work and will replace whatever sprinkler scheduler you previously had set up. If you've just built a house or are installing a full sprinkler system, you just need to make sure that when you install the controller, you attach the wiring as needed.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Generation 2 Weight 2.5 pounds Dimensions 9.25" x 1.5" x 5.5" Compatability Works with almost any existing sprinkler system Connectivity 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi Power AC Adapter

Design

It's simple to install

You'll receive the Rachio Controller base and its cover as well as a mounting kit, a 6-foot power adapter, and the quick start guide. Your old sprinkler system should have wires that were connected to different zones. The controller is labeled with numbers one through eight, and if you have more than eight zones, you can opt for the 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller. You just need to thread the wires up and through the controller and then attach them to the proper zone terminals. The M terminal is for the master wire, if your previous system had one. There are ways to work around sprinkler systems that run through wells, water pumps, and other kinds of irrigation systems.

You need to route the power cord from below and insert it into the proper port. Then, you can plug the adapter into an outlet, and you're set on the hardware side. For the software elements, you'll need to download the Rachio app to configure the settings. You'll notice two of the lights will start blinking, which tells you it is ready to be synced. Once all four lights are lit up, you're good to go. You can then place the cover over the base to protect it from any outdoor harm.

Features

An app that's so easy to use

What I love about the Rachio app is how simple it is to set up and use. As I have the option with eight zones, the app brings all eight to my attention and control. If I don't want to run one of them, I can hide a particular zone so it will not ask me to water from it again. You're also able to run a quick start to give you an idea of where your sprinkler heads are for each zone which allows you to label each of your zones more appropriately. For example, Zone 1 is on my front lawn, hence why I labeled it as I did above.

You can choose how long you want your sprinklers to run for when you're starting up the system. You can do a one-time run or set a recurring schedule. Once I have my sprinkler system turned on for the season, I like to water my grass on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays before the sun comes up. I have it run for a few minutes in each zone and then switch. The app shows you which zone is currently running, how long it's been running for, and how much longer it has to run, so you're able to monitor it in real time.

The Smart Sprinkler Controller will alert me if one of the zones has an issue during its run. One of the best features that Rachio offers is Standard Weather Intelligence, which shows the weather forecast in the app and allows you to skip a watering if it's predicted to rain, has rained recently, or if there is a freeze or wind advisory. I will get an alert sent to my phone if it is skipping a watering. As the user, you're able to override it if you don't trust the meteorologists.

As it's a smart home device, the Smart Sprinkler Controller can be connected to your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. In turn, this allows you to use voice commands to run a program. I synced mine with an Amazon Echo Show 8, and the voice commands work flawlessly. If you have soil sensors, Rachio is also able to connect to the Toro Soil Sensor and the RAIN BIRD SMRT-Y Sensor and integrate each into the app. It doesn't directly connect with moisture sensors, but using iFTTT, Wireless Tag's moisture sensor will trigger watering events.

Competition

Many others on the market

If you don't have a full irrigation system set up and want to utilize a hose to water your lawn, you can integrate the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller. The Netro Sprite Smart Watering Controller is perhaps the most lawn-specific controller, as it integrates with the sensors to measure sunlight, moisture, temperature, and more. But Rachio is the most compatible with most full irrigation systems. You can also opt for the Generation 3, which offers better wire meters, can sync up with the Rachio Wireless Flow Meter, and will shut off if a leak is detected.

Should You Buy It?

It's a great system

The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Generation 2 may be a few years old, but it is still as good as ever. With the ability to set up schedules and monitor the weather, it saves me money on my water bill. Plus, it takes the hassle out of having to keep track of a schedule.

If something does happen with this smart controller and support stops for it, I may upgrade one day. But while this is still working well, there's no need for me to change. This smart sprinkler controller is integrated into my home, can be controlled from my phone, and offers me peace of mind as I watch my grass get greener and fuller.