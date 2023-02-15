Those looking for the next big thing from Qualcomm might not have to wait as long as usual.

Buyers of flagship phones around the world might not have to wait as long as they expected for Qualcomm to announce the chip that they'll use, according to a new report.

Qualcomm and its chips power the majority of the flagship phones sold around the globe and it released the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in November of 2022. That chip now powers phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, but the next iteration might arrive sooner than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's 12-month anniversary.

A new post to Weibo by the leaker Digital Chat Station, picked up by NotebookCheck, suggests that we might get the next big Qualcomm phone sooner than many of us would have expected. They don't go into specific details as to when that release will actually be, but a release in the fourth quarter still seems likely. That could mean that we see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launch in October rather than November.

It's worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 itself launched a few weeks earlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that came before it, so it's possible that Qualcomm has found itself on a release cadence that doesn't quite need 12 months to put out a new chip.

As for what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be capable of, expectations are high. An early Geekbench score showed that we can look forward to some decent numbers, at least in terms of benchmark results.

While it's almost impossible to figure out where we will see a chip used months before it's even announced, it seems like a safe bet that we can expect it to be used by all the usual suspects. That will surely include the Galaxy S24 lineup as and when it arrives at the beginning of 2024.