Qualcomm is expected to release a new chip, dubbed the SM7475 or Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1, and now we might know what it will have to offer once it does.

While the chip has already been teased by Xiaomi's head brass, details have so far been hard to come by. But that's just changed, with the Qualcomm chip outed by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS).

According to the leaker, in a Weibo post seen by GizmoChina, the unannounced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 will actually be an underclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The leaker says that the overall CPU configuration of the two chips will be the same, but that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 will have a significantly lower clock speed than the chip it's based on.

The specifications see the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 having an Adreno 725 GPU clocked at 580MHz compared to the Adreno 730 running at 800MHz in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The chip will also be manufactured using TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process and is still expected to outperform MediaTek's comparable Dimensity 8200, it's claimed.

As for where we can expect the chip to surface, DCS expects it to appear in phones from multiple companies with plenty already lined up to launch with the new chip. That launch is expected to happen by the end of March 2023, so something could be imminent.

GizmoChina also points to another leak, this time by WHYLAB, which claims that the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1. The expectation is that the same phone will also launch globally but under the POCO F5 branding.

Phones from other manufacturers like the aforementioned Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are also expected to jump on board with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chips of their own soon enough.