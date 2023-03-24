Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip was only announced in November 2022 but it looks increasingly likely that we will see its replacement sooner rather than later. The first real Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leaks are here, and they're super interesting.

The next big thing from Qualcomm is shaping up to be some stiff competition for the likes of Apple's A-series iPhone chips, not to mention Google's Tensor silicon. A leak appears to have outed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will have a whole new configuration while also dropping support for 32-bit entirely.

That information comes via Twitter and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski who shared that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will come with a 2+3+2+1 next-gen ARM configuration.

More cores than an apple orchard

They go on to report that the chip, dubbed SM8650, is currently using one of two codenames inside Qualcomm; Lenai or Pineapple. They say that the launch is expected to take place in late 2023, but we've heard before that it is unlikely Qualcomm will go a full year before replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to the leaker, the chip will have the following configuration, including new Titanium cores that are thought to be of the ARM A7XX variety.

2x Arm codename Hayes (A5xx) "Silver" cores

3x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "Gold" cores

2x Arm codename Hunter (A7xx) "Titanium" cores

1x Arm codename Hunter ELP (Xn) "Gold+" core

Wojciechowski did say that they don't have any information about how those new Titanium cores will differ from the current Gold cluster, but they do add that the "separation seems to be pretty clear in the software." With that, they said that they believe that it's possible the Titanium cores are simply configured with more cache or are clocked higher than their Gold counterparts.

The same leaker also notes that the new chip drops 32-bit support entirely, although it's unlikely anyone will notice at this point — Android has been moving away from 32-bit for some time now.

What that all means for users of the phones that will be powered by these chips, we don't yet know. But performance was strong with the chip that this one will replace, so hopes are already high that we could get something pretty great here.