Key Takeaways Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy S24 lineup in January 2024, with the majority of chips being produced by Qualcomm, confirming a long-standing rumour.

Samsung will use a two-chip strategy, also shipping their own Exynos silicon in some phones sold globally.

The chip Samsung is receiving from Qualcomm is expected to be powerful, with rumors suggesting it may be its own version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, featuring a GPU that runs at 1,000MHz. This indicates that the Galaxy S24 lineup will have excellent GPU performance.

If everything goes the way that we expect it to Samsung will announce the next iteration of its flagship smartphone lineup in January of 2024. That lineup will of course include the Galaxy S24, with the Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra joining it. Rumours and leaks continue to fly as we edge ever closer to the big day, and now the CEO of the company that will provide most of the chips that power those phones has had his say on what we should expect come launch day.

That company is Qualcomm, and the CEO is Cristiano Amon. According to him, his company will indeed be tasked with producing the majority of the chips that will go into the Galaxy S24 lineup. But that confirms a rumour we've been hearing for a while - Samsung will use a two-chip strategy and ship its own Exynos silicon in some of the phones sold around the world. And that isn't all with a new leak also hinting that Samsung won't be using just any Qualcomm chips. It'll get its very own.

The Qualcomm partnership

Qualcomm's CEO was speaking on an earnings call when he was asked by Samik Chatterjee, an analyst at JPMorgan, how its relationship with Samsung is progressing. The response left little to the imagination.

"Look, we -- we're happy with our partnership with Samsung," Amon responded. "There's the upcoming launch of the G S24. We expect to have the majority share," he added. That confirms that while Qualcomm's chips will be present, they won't be the only game in town.

The CEO went on to say that the chip Samsung is getting "is really great. I think as -- as I said, we probably have one of the best product road maps in the history of the company, especially in the Gen AI processing capabilities. And the product is getting better."

So what does that chip look like? According to leaker Ice Universe in a post to X, it's going to be pretty quick. So quick, that it appears Samsung is getting its very own version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - just as it did with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. According to them, the new chip will have a GPU that runs at a cool 1,000MHz — and while we don't know the clock speed of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, we do know that the previous generation topped out at 719MHz.

All of that is to say that the Galaxy S24 lineup shouldn't be slow, at least not in the GPU department.

Unfortunately, the Qualcomm CEO's confirmation that it won't be making all of the chips for the new lineup means that some people will have to make do with the Exynos 2400 depending on what part of the world they live in. However, it's expected that the flagship of flagships, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will have Qualcomm inside regardless. Good news for those who want what will likely be one of the fastest phone chips around.