Over the last couple of years, I feel like I've enjoyed my PlayStation 5 as much as possible, trying out a range of games and embracing all its features and impressive components. But until recently, I hadn't tested out any headsets or earbuds with the console, only playing audio from my soundbar and connected speakers.

All of that is to say that I was very excited to try out the Pulse Explore Wireless earbuds, Sony PlayStation's in-ear immersive audio companion, designed to optimize your PS experience and provide immersive, detailed audio. So I had high expectations for these earbuds, especially since I was currently playing some titles that boast a compelling score.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds Immersive audio make an odd fit worth it Designed for PlayStation 5, these earbuds feature magnetic planar drivers to deliver accurate, immersive audio as well as ultra-low latency and lossless sound via the PlayStation Link. Pros Incredible audio

Easy setup

Fast charging Cons Trouble staying connected

I spent a lot of time with these earbuds, and I was pretty impressed, until I wasn't. And now I'm torn.

Price, specs, and availability

What do you get for the price tag?

The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds retail at $200 directly from Sony, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The earbuds come with a charging case as well as a USB cable and a total of four different sized rubber sleeves. It also comes with a PlayStation Link, which is a USB thumbdrive that allows you to connect the earbuds to the console.

What I liked about the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

Incredible audio experience enhanced my gaming

The case and the earbuds look great, in part because they match the sleek aesthetic of the console itself. The general decision to make these electronic devices white instead of black has my strong support. The case doesn't so much flip open to reveal the earbuds as it does slide, which also makes the earbuds feel like they're designed for something special.

My immediate enjoyment, however, gave way to some tedious problems.

Setting up the earbuds was pretty straightforward. I plugged the USB stick into the back of the console, and upon starting up the PS5, it was immediately recognized. An update was initially required, which called for replacing the earbuds to their case, and it took less than ten minutes -- then we were ready to go.

I've been playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for some time now, savoring every possible moment and taking as many details as possible. I thought I was hearing every little bit of background dialogue, every clash of the sound, every growl from a fiend, but immediately upon putting on the earbuds, I felt like I could hear so much more detail.

I liked that I can easily toggle the volume on either earbud, as they both possess a pair of buttons on the top to increase or decrease the volume.

It was kind of surprising just how much audio was going on at one time and how it all still came through clearly. I liked that I can easily toggle the volume on either earbud, as they both possess a pair of buttons on the top to increase or decrease the volume.

The earbuds feature planar magnetic drivers, a high-quality option preferable to dynamic drivers. There was no distortion, and I didn't feel like any sound was even the least bit delayed or off. As good as my sound system is, I immediately felt like I would more often than not opt for the earbuds over any other option. My immediate enjoyment, however, gave way to some tedious problems.

What I didn't like about the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

Comfort to be desired, especially for long gaming hauls

I've had a lot of different earbuds in my time, and I understand every company tries to create a distinct look while also packing as much quality tech into as small a device as possible. The Pulse earbuds don't seem to have the most intuitive design, and for whatever reason, despite years of experience wearing earbuds, they just couldn't seem to fit right.

Don't seem to have the most intuitive design, and for whatever reason, despite years of experience wearing earbuds, they just couldn't seem to fit right.

It was maybe five or ten minutes before one or the other earbud would drop, losing audio temporarily. In most cases, it would return on its own, but both the left and the right would disappear seemingly on their own. The result is jarring and mighty uncomfortable, with audio coming in from one ear or the other, and an alert sound to indicate either was back online. At first, I thought the audio would drop out because I was fiddling with the fit, but even after staying still for prolonged periods of time, one or the other would still drop out at random.

It was distracting aurally as well as visually, where on the screen I would get a notification as to the constantly changing situation. After a bunch of trial and error, the solution was to reset, well, everything.

I reset the earbuds individually by holding the connection button on the underside of each bud for 12 seconds before putting them back in the case, and then holding the button on the case for 30 seconds.

That seems to have helped a bit, but the bigger issue for me personally is that they just weren't that comfortable for me, and I'm not sure exactly why. I currently use Apple AirPods, upgrading from a pair of Galaxy Buds, and both, with their different design, fit snugly and comfortably.

I also tried out connecting them to my phone, but in all cases, I didn't find that they were any better or different from my current earbuds.

The Pulse earbuds come with silicone sleeves attached, with three other pairs of tips of different sizes from which to choose. The initial pair were on the lower end, so I opted for the largest. After a while, I then switched to the second largest. It's a lot of trial and error. The earbuds were a bit more comfortable, but the overall design just wasn't clicking for whatever reason.

I like that they can pair with other devices, wherein you use the PS link to pair the buds to a PC or Mac. I also tried out connecting them to my phone, but in all cases, I didn't find that they were any better or different from my current earbuds.

Verdict: should you buy the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds?

Are they the right fit for your setup and budget?

There is so much potential with these earbuds, with an incredible, immersive sound quality that really heightens the gaming experience. The quality is so good that I'm keen to keep playing around with them in order to find a comfortable fit. It doesn't seem like I'm the only one who has had trouble with connections and dropping out, so be prepared to take some time troubleshooting.

Still, I'm inclined to lean more towards the Pulse Elite headset as reviewed by my colleague. For solitary gaming, I think I'd rather be immersed in a comfortable over-the-ear audio device than these earbuds. There isn't much benefit to connecting these earbuds to your other devices, unless, of course, you don't have any other earbuds.

I loved the audio experience so much, and I can see how games with a focus on sound and music will be uplifted via the earbuds. For that reason, I'm still going to try to make them work. I do think it's worth the trouble.