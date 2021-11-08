Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - O Roku é há muito tempo um dos nossos tipos favoritos de dispositivos de streaming, com sua interface simples que significa que é fácil acessar diretamente o conteúdo que você deseja assistir - com um dos maiores suportes da indústria.

A Roku anunciou descontos em vários de seus modelos, com algo para todos. Com os preços tão baixos quanto £ 13,99 graças às vendas da Black Friday , a pergunta é por que você não compraria um?

Roku Express - agora por apenas £ 13,99! Roku Express é o ponto de entrada para dispositivos Roku. É apenas 1080p, portanto, ideal para TVs menores ou segundas. Ele precisa ser conectado por meio de um cabo HDMI à parte traseira da TV. Este é um preço incrível para um ótimo dispositivo. Ver oferta

Roku Express 4K - agora por apenas £ 24,99 O Roku Express 4K supera o Express, ainda conectando via cabo HDMI, mas oferecendo conteúdo 4K HDR. É um ótimo e acessível dispositivo de streaming para sua TV principal. Essa economia de £ 15 também é um grande incentivo para comprar. Ver oferta

Roku Streaming Stick + - economize 40% O Streaming Stick + da Roku oferece conteúdo 4K HDR e se conecta diretamente à sua TV, por isso é mais fácil de esconder do que os modelos Express. O controle remoto também funciona via Bluetooth, para uma experiência mais avançada. O preço de £ 29,99 é um ótimo negócio para este stick. Ver oferta

Roku Streambar - até £ 99,99 O Roku Streambar é um pacote completo que oferece uma barra de som compacta e recursos de streaming do Roku. Uma atualização de uma caixa para a sua TV - agora por apenas £ 99,99, economizando £ 30. Ver oferta

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

