Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

One of the most exciting things about LG's 2020 line-up of TVs is that the company is going to be offering OLED at a smaller size than previously.

The entry point for OLED televisions has often been 55 inches. That's the sweet spot for many homes, big, but not too big, while keeping the price in check. But that's just too big for some rooms, especially in the UK where homes are typically smaller than in markets like the US.

That's perhaps one of the motivators behind the LG OLED48CX, a 48-inch CX model. This is effectively the entry point into LG's OLED TVs for 2020, giving you those stunning 4K HDR visuals, but in a more compact package.

LG is supporting a wide range of formats, including the new Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode, for those who want things to look exactly as the director intended, on top of the connected webOS experience, letting you stream all the latest content from all the latest services, with support for Dolby Atmos too.

At 48-inches, it's going to be a lot easier to accommodate than the 55-inch for some people, but the LG CX range also offers 65 and 77-inch models for those with bigger rooms.

Priced at £1499.99 (RRP), the 48-inch CX is going to be available from 11 May 2020, while the 55 and 65-inch models will be available in April. If you're not so fussed about the smaller size and the new features, of course, then the 55-inch C9 model (from 2019), is available even cheaper and while you won't get the Filmmaker Mode or Dolby Vision IQ, you will get one of the best performing TVs from 2019.

squirrel_widget_189229