Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - A Hisense anunciou seus negócios da Black Friday no Reino Unido mais cedo, com até £ 250 de desconto em suas mais recentes TVs 4K HDR.

Isso inclui aparelhos de telão a partir de apenas £ 299.

Há descontos em toda a gama de gama alta Hisense A7G, por exemplo, com modelos em todos os tamanhos de tela - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- e até 75-polegadas disponíveis.

Possui tecnologia Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision e um ângulo de visão de 178 graus.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK com mais de £ 250 de desconto Este modelo A7G de 55 polegadas vem com mais de um terço reduzido no preço da Black Friday. Agora custa apenas £ 749 £ 498. Ver oferta

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

Compre o Hisense 50A6GTUK por menos de £ 380 A 50A6GTUK é uma excelente TV HDR 4K de 50 polegadas que tem um valor ainda melhor durante as primeiras vendas da Black Friday por apenas £ 399 £ 379. Ver oferta

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK disponível por apenas £ 299 Este equipamento de 43 polegadas tem um excelente valor, especialmente porque tem Alexa integrado e DTS Studio Sound. A TV 4K HDR já está disponível por apenas £ 349 £ 299. Ver oferta

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

