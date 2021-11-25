Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Existem muitos negócios disponíveis em varas de streaming nas vendas da Black Friday , mas não houve muito movimento no Chromecast com o Google TV.

Encontramos alguns pequenos descontos neste dongle de streaming do Google - e estes podem ser os melhores que você verá nesta rodada de vendas.

Chromecast com Google TV - agora $ 39,99 O Chromecast com Google TV é conectado diretamente na parte de trás da TV e fornecerá serviços de streaming e recomendações. Normalmente $ 49,99, agora custa $ 39,99 na Target. Ver oferta

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - economize 50% O Fire TV Stick 4K da Amazon suporta os serviços mais recentes, bem como conteúdo 4K HDR, com Alexa integrada no controle remoto para pesquisa. O grande desconto reduz para $ / £ 24,99. Ver oferta

Roku Streaming Stick + - economize 50% Roku oferece uma ótima plataforma, com acesso direto a todos os melhores serviços de streaming. Também suporta AirPlay 2. Este grande desconto reduz para $ / £ 29,99. Ver oferta