Oferta Disney +: 6 meses grátis Disney + para novos assinantes Amazon Music Unlimited

Oferta Disney +: 6 meses grátis Disney + para novos assinantes Amazon Music Unlimited

- A oferta termina em 14 de novembro de 2021

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - A Amazon tem uma oferta que pode render 6 meses de acesso gratuito ao Disney +.

O negócio está aberto a novos assinantes do Amazon Music Unlimited , dando a você acesso a todas as músicas da Amazon - incluindo o áudio espacial e faixas do Atmos - para transmitir em seus dispositivos - e acesso ao Disney + por 6 meses.

Obtenha 6 meses grátis Disney + com Amazon Music Unlimited

Obtenha 6 meses grátis Disney + com Amazon Music Unlimited

Obtenha 6 meses de Disney + ao adquirir uma nova assinatura do Amazon Music Unlimited, com preço a partir de $ 7,99 por mês.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 a month and taking the deal means you agree to the subscription - and at the end of your offer period, you'll then be charged for Disney+ too, monthly. These subsciptions will be handled separately, and you're free to cancel either at any point.

For reference, a subscription to Disney+ typically costs $7.99 for one month in the US. 

If you've had an Amazon Music Unlimited subsciption previously, you can still get some benefit from this offer, with 3 months free access to Disney+ offered.

For more about Disney+ and what you can watch on the streaming service, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

Escrito por Maggie Tillman. Edição por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 8 Novembro 2021.
