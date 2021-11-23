Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - As ofertas da Black Friday da Amazon chegaram e há grandes economias a serem obtidas em vários dispositivos, incluindo vários modelos do novo smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

O Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 tem sido uma escolha popular para proprietários de Android que desejam um smartwatch - e há muitas opções aqui.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.

That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.

All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.

