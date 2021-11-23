Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.
(Pocket-lint) - As ofertas da Black Friday da Amazon chegaram e há grandes economias a serem obtidas em vários dispositivos, incluindo vários modelos do novo smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
O Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 tem sido uma escolha popular para proprietários de Android que desejam um smartwatch - e há muitas opções aqui.
O mais recente Galaxy Watch da Samsung não tem nem três meses e já está com desconto, onde a versão Bluetooth 44mm tem um desconto de 24% por $ 229,99 e £ 219.
A versão clássica preta ou prata 46 mm Bluetooth do Watch 4 também está em oferta no momento, com um desconto no preço normal de $ 329 e £ 294.
A versão LTE também teve um desconto na mesma quantia que a edição Bluetooth, e agora está disponível por $ 379 e £ 334
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.
That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.
All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.
That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.
All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.
More early Black Friday offers
- Fire tablets: Save 50%
- Echo Show: 47% off RRP
- Kindle: $40 saving to $49.99
- Ring video doorbells: Get 58% discount
- Echo (4th Gen): 40% off, now $59.99
- Blink Mini: Reduced by 43% to $19.99
- Marshall Speakers and Headphones: 38% off
- Blink Outdoor camera: Save 44%, now $99.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 50% discount to $19.99
- Samsung Buds Live: 41% discount, now $99.99
- Samsung TVs: 36% saving today
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: 33% off, down to $99.99
- GoPro HERO9 Black: $50 off rrp, now $349.99
- Samsung 4K TVs w/ Alexa: Discounted by 33%