Economize no Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 nas vendas da Black Friday

Economize no Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 nas vendas da Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - As ofertas da Black Friday da Amazon chegaram e há grandes economias a serem obtidas em vários dispositivos, incluindo vários modelos do novo smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

O Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 tem sido uma escolha popular para proprietários de Android que desejam um smartwatch - e há muitas opções aqui.

Economize $ 50 / £ 60 no Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44 mm

O mais recente Galaxy Watch da Samsung não tem nem três meses e já está com desconto, onde a versão Bluetooth 44mm tem um desconto de 24% por $ 229,99 e £ 219.

Economize $ 50 / £ 80 no Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46 mm

A versão clássica preta ou prata 46 mm Bluetooth do Watch 4 também está em oferta no momento, com um desconto no preço normal de $ 329 e £ 294.

Economize $ / £ 80 no Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE

A versão LTE também teve um desconto na mesma quantia que a edição Bluetooth, e agora está disponível por $ 379 e £ 334

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features the company's Exynos W920 processor, offering a boost of power from previous models and with more sporty look plus a classic designed version - featuring a rotational bezel control.

That's with a BioActive Sensor to measure heart-rate, along with impedance to present body composition information such as steps and activity tracking.

All this is displayed on its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, delivering notifications and Bixby controls.

Escrito por Britta O'Boyle. Originalmente publicado em 19 Junho 2021.
