Este desconto antecipado da Black Friday do Garmin Fenix 6 Pro nos deixou entusiasmados

(Pocket-lint) - Estamos começando a ver as primeiras ofertas da Black Friday chegando, incluindo algumas ofertas saborosas em dispositivos Garmin. Este negócio Garmin Fenix 6 Pro no Reino Unido chamou nossa atenção - não só é um dos nossos dispositivos favoritos, mas também é um ou o mais potente da Garmin.

Esperamos mais ofertas na Garmin ao longo de novembro, mas, como ponto de partida, parece uma grande oferta para o Fenix 6 Pro e se você está atrás de um dispositivo menor, o Fenix 6S Pro, também tem desconto.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - agora £ 399 O Garmin Fenix 6 Pro é um relógio carro-chefe da Garmin, que oferece recursos abrangentes com um design premium. Também há £ 200 de desconto no preço pedido, tornando-o o mais barato que vimos este relógio até agora - agora £ 399! Ver oferta

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship device, offering many of Garmin's latest features. That includes all the sensors you could want, meaning you can track not just your activity, but your entire lifestyle, from running to sleep, from heart rate to blood oxygen.

There's a full range of sports supported, so the Fenix 6 Pro can turn its talents to just about anything, while protecting the display with premium materials to keep this watch looking good.

There are QuickFix straps, which can easily be changed, while there's waterproofing to 5ATM too.

Working with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you can add more functionality through Connect IQ, while there's also support for smartphone notifications, phone-free music thanks to playlist syncing from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, as well as Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch (if your bank supports it).

The Fenix 6 Pro does all this, and offers a realistic 14 day battery life. We should know, we've been using one for the past 2 years.

