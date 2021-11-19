O melhor rastreador do Fitbit tem US $ 50 de desconto na Black Friday

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.
(Pocket-lint) - Embora a Black Friday em si ainda não tenha chegado, já existem muitos negócios a serem fechados, incluindo dinheiro com o mais recente rastreador de fitness da Fitbit - o Charge 5.
O Charge 5 chegou às lojas há apenas alguns meses, então ver o dinheiro com ele já é surpreendente, mas também uma excelente notícia para aqueles que buscam um dos melhores rastreadores de fitness do mercado.
O Fitbit Charge 5 é o mais recente dispositivo da Fitbit e um excelente nisso, com GPS embutido, um ótimo design e rastreamento de atividade brilhante. Por $ 129,95 em vez de $ 179,95, é um ótimo preço para este dispositivo.
The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.
Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.
Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.
O Fitbit Charge 4 não é o rastreador de carga mais recente, mas é excelente, oferecendo ótimos recursos, incluindo GPS integrado. Este negócio está abaixo de £ 100 a £ 89,99, economizando mais de 30 por cento.
