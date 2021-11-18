O superestiloso Fitbit Luxe custa menos de US $ 100 na Black Friday

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Um dos mais recentes - e indiscutivelmente seu rastreador de atividade mais estiloso - o Luxe, está à venda nas primeiras negociações da Black Friday nos Estados Unidos.

Não é tão desenvolvido quanto o rastreador Fitbit Charge - que também ganhou dinheiro com a geração anterior - mas é um excelente rastreador de fitness com alguns acessórios excelentes que o tornam muito mais moderno do que o resto do portfólio Fitbit.

Fitbit Luxe - economize $ 50 O adorável e estiloso Fitbit Luxe é um dos mais recentes rastreadores de fitness da empresa, oferecendo excelentes recursos e um design moderno. Este é um ótimo negócio por $ 99,95 em vez de $ 149,95. Ver oferta

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - economize $ 32 O Fitbit Charge 4 é um excelente rastreador de fitness com GPS integrado, um excelente design e excelente rastreamento de atividades. Por $ 117 em vez de $ 149, é um ótimo preço para este dispositivo. Ver oferta