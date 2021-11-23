Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.
(Pocket-lint) - Os produtos da Fitbit não são estranhos para ofertas bombshell, e este é o maior desconto que vimos em um tempo na oferta Fitbit Sense em uma Black Friday.
Se há uma coisa que todos nós precisamos quando o inverno chega, é motivação para treinar mais. Esteja você comprando para si mesmo ou para dar de presente, esta oferta pode economizar algum dinheiro.
Este negócio do Fitbit Sense economiza $ 100, trazendo o dispositivo para $ 199,95, e não se preocupe se você não é um fã da edição carbono / grafite - a economia está nas outras opções de cores também.
O Fitbit Sense é o smartwatch que canta e dança da Fitbit e é excelente como dispositivo de bem-estar. Custando £ 199,99 em vez de £ 299,99 nesta transação.
The Sense is Fitbit's biggest play in the smartwatch space yet, offering an array of health smarts, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.
If the Fitbit smartwatches aren't for you, as well, keep in mind there are also savings to be explored with the company's fitness trackers.
Fitbit offers a great integrated experience, with its app one of the most popular of all sport devices, coving not just your activities, but also your daily steps, sleep and a whole range of other metrics so you can keep an eye on your progress.
O Fitbit Versa 3 é um dos smartwatches mais recentes da empresa, oferecendo uma série de excelentes recursos, incluindo Alexa e Google Assistant. Em vez de $ 229,95 / £ 199,99, esta transação custa $ 179,95 e £ 154,99.
O Versa 2 não é o mais novo smartwatch Versa, mas oferece Alexa embutida, um design adorável e alguns ótimos recursos do Fitbit. É $ 119,95 na Best Buy em vez de $ 179,95.
O Fitbit Versa 2 é um ótimo smartwatch de fitness com Amazon Alexa integrado. Não é o último, mas é uma boa opção para quem deseja a plataforma do Fitbit, mas uma oferta mais abrangente do que um rastreador padrão. Custa £ 99 neste negócio.
