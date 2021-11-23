Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

A oferta da Black Friday no Fitbit Sense pode ajudá-lo a ficar em forma por menos

Updated
Fitbit A oferta da Black Friday no Fitbit Sense pode ajudá-lo a ficar em forma por menos

- O smartwatch da Fitbit está disponível por um preço reduzido

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Os produtos da Fitbit não são estranhos para ofertas bombshell, e este é o maior desconto que vimos em um tempo na oferta Fitbit Sense em uma Black Friday.

Se há uma coisa que todos nós precisamos quando o inverno chega, é motivação para treinar mais. Esteja você comprando para si mesmo ou para dar de presente, esta oferta pode economizar algum dinheiro.

Economize $ 100 no Fitbit Sense

Este negócio do Fitbit Sense economiza $ 100, trazendo o dispositivo para $ 199,95, e não se preocupe se você não é um fã da edição carbono / grafite - a economia está nas outras opções de cores também.

Fitbit Sense - economize £ 100

O Fitbit Sense é o smartwatch que canta e dança da Fitbit e é excelente como dispositivo de bem-estar. Custando £ 199,99 em vez de £ 299,99 nesta transação.

The Sense is Fitbit's biggest play in the smartwatch space yet, offering an array of health smarts, such as temperature tracking, ECG measurements and SpO2 readings.

If the Fitbit smartwatches aren't for you, as well, keep in mind there are also savings to be explored with the company's fitness trackers.

Fitbit offers a great integrated experience, with its app one of the most popular of all sport devices, coving not just your activities, but also your daily steps, sleep and a whole range of other metrics so you can keep an eye on your progress.

Fitbit Versa 3 - economize 23%

O Fitbit Versa 3 é um dos smartwatches mais recentes da empresa, oferecendo uma série de excelentes recursos, incluindo Alexa e Google Assistant. Em vez de $ 229,95 / £ 199,99, esta transação custa $ 179,95 e £ 154,99.

Fitbit Versa 2 - economize $ 60

O Versa 2 não é o mais novo smartwatch Versa, mas oferece Alexa embutida, um design adorável e alguns ótimos recursos do Fitbit. É $ 119,95 na Best Buy em vez de $ 179,95.

Fitbit Versa 2 - economize mais de £ 60

O Fitbit Versa 2 é um ótimo smartwatch de fitness com Amazon Alexa integrado. Não é o último, mas é uma boa opção para quem deseja a plataforma do Fitbit, mas uma oferta mais abrangente do que um rastreador padrão. Custa £ 99 neste negócio.

More US Black Friday offers

More UK Black Friday deals

Escrito por Conor Allison. Originalmente publicado em 24 Novembro 2020.
