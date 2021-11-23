Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

  1. Início
  2. RA & RV
  3. RA & RV noticias
  4. Oculus RA & RV noticias

Compre um Oculus Quest 2 e ganhe um voucher no valor de $ 50 / £ 50

Author image, Editor colaborador · ·
Notícias Com base em fatos, observados e verificados em primeira mão pelo repórter, ou relatados e verificados de fontes bem informadas.
Pocket-lint Compre um Oculus Quest 2 e ganhe um voucher no valor de $ 50 / £ 50
The Trust Project Por que você pode confiar na Pocket-lint

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Se você é um fã de RV ou deseja entrar no mercado de jogos de realidade virtual, então pode estar esperando por uma oferta no Oculus Quest 2.

As ofertas da Black Friday já estão em pleno andamento e já vimos ofertas e descontos em vários fones de ouvido HTC Vive , mas o Quest 2 infelizmente raramente tem descontos. Isso ocorre principalmente porque o Quest 2 já é acessível e provavelmente custou caro para Oculus. No entanto, há algumas boas notícias, já que você pode comprar um Quest 2 via Amazon e obter um voucher de presente em troca.

Portanto, provavelmente não é o desconto que você esperava, mas provavelmente você pode justificá-lo usando o vale-presente para comprar presentes para outras pessoas ou caçar outras pechinchas.

Oculus Quest 2 - receba um voucher de $ 50 / £ 50

Oculus Quest 2 - receba um voucher de $ 50 / £ 50

Compre agora (na Amazon) e receba um voucher de $ 50 / £ 50 para gastar na Amazon.

Digite o código OCULUS50 na finalização da compra.

It's worth noting the terms and conditions of this deal:

"Order an "Oculus Quest 2 128 GB" or "Oculus Quest 2 256 GB" between November 22nd 2021 and November 30th 2021 and, once shipped, you will receive a promotional code worth £50 to spend on Amazon.co.uk by January 14th, 2022."

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great bit of kit. An all-in-one VR headset that we'd highly recommend. It's regularly getting improved with software updates and is able to run games without a PC. If you are a PC gamer you can also use Oculus Link and Air Link to play PCVR games while tethered for an even better experience. A cracking headset and a great gift for a loved one or yourself.

More early Black Friday UK deals

Escrito por Adrian Willings. Originalmente publicado em 23 Novembro 2021.
Recomendado para você
Compre um Oculus Quest 2 e ganhe um voucher no valor de $ 50 / £ 50
Compre um Oculus Quest 2 e ganhe um voucher no valor de $ 50 / £ 50 Por Adrian Willings ·
Compre um fone de ouvido HTC Vive com até £ 250 de desconto
Compre um fone de ouvido HTC Vive com até £ 250 de desconto Por Adrian Willings ·
Os 10 principais usos de realidade aumentada nos filmes
Os 10 principais usos de realidade aumentada nos filmes Por Stuart Miles ·