Economize $ 1.400 no Razer Blade 15 Advanced nesta Black Friday

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Um dos maiores descontos que vimos nesta Black Friday até agora, $ 1.400 de desconto no fantástico Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - economize $ 1.400 Amamos o Razer Blade 15, é um dos notebooks para jogos mais bem construídos que o dinheiro pode comprar. Este é um pouco melhor com um RTX 2080 Super, CPU Core i7 e 16 GB de RAM - mais do que poderoso o suficiente para vencer qualquer jogo que você possa imaginar. Com $ 1.400 de desconto, é uma verdadeira pechincha por $ 1.599,99. Ver oferta

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

Melhores ofertas de laptops para Amazon Prime Day 2021: Apple, Acer, Asus, HP e mais Por Dan Grabham · 26 Novembro 2021