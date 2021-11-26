Economize mais de mil no laptop para jogos Alienware m15 R4

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Um grande desconto em um laptop bestial para jogos, o Alienware m15 R4 tem £ 1080 de desconto na Black Friday .

Alienware m15 R4 - £ 1080 de desconto Se você precisa de um monstro absoluto de um laptop com o benefício adicional de parecer que veio do espaço sideral, não procure mais. Com um RTX 3080, processador Intel Core i9 e 32 GB, este é extremamente poderoso. Custava £ 3.349, agora um ótimo negócio por £ 2.269. Ver oferta

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Melhor laptop de 2021: Notebooks de alto orçamento e premium para profissionais, estudantes e usuários casuais Por Max Freeman-Mills · 26 Novembro 2021