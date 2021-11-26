Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

  1. Início
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop noticias
  4. Dell laptop noticias

Economize mais de mil no laptop para jogos Alienware m15 R4

Author image, Editor colaborador · ·
Compras Um artigo com foco em compras, seja um negócio ou oferta específica. Pocket-lint pode receber uma pequena recompensa em troca se você comprar algo.
Alienware Economize mais de mil no laptop para jogos Alienware m15 R4
The Trust Project Por que você pode confiar na Pocket-lint

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Um grande desconto em um laptop bestial para jogos, o Alienware m15 R4 tem £ 1080 de desconto na Black Friday .

Alienware m15 R4 - £ 1080 de desconto

Alienware m15 R4 - £ 1080 de desconto

Se você precisa de um monstro absoluto de um laptop com o benefício adicional de parecer que veio do espaço sideral, não procure mais. Com um RTX 3080, processador Intel Core i9 e 32 GB, este é extremamente poderoso. Custava £ 3.349, agora um ótimo negócio por £ 2.269.

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Melhor laptop de 2021: Notebooks de alto orçamento e premium para profissionais, estudantes e usuários casuais
Melhor laptop de 2021: Notebooks de alto orçamento e premium para profissionais, estudantes e usuários casuais Por Max Freeman-Mills ·

More Black Friday UK deals

Escrito por Luke Baker. Originalmente publicado em 26 Novembro 2021.
Recomendado para você
Melhores ofertas de laptops para a Black Friday 2021: grandes economias na Asus, LG, Huawei, Razer e muito mais
Melhores ofertas de laptops para a Black Friday 2021: grandes economias na Asus, LG, Huawei, Razer e muito mais Por Luke Baker ·
Economize mais de mil no laptop para jogos Alienware m15 R4
Economize mais de mil no laptop para jogos Alienware m15 R4 Por Luke Baker ·
Economize $ 1.400 no Razer Blade 15 Advanced nesta Black Friday
Economize $ 1.400 no Razer Blade 15 Advanced nesta Black Friday Por Luke Baker ·