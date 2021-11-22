Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Este Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 foi projetado em colaboração com o DJ Alan Walker e ousamos dizer que é um dos laptops mais legais e com a aparência mais cyberpunk do mercado.

Ele tem uma matriz de LED na tampa capaz de exibir animações e com certeza chamará a atenção onde quer que seja usado. Combinado com detalhes em tecido, é um dos laptops com o estilo mais exclusivo que existe.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

Melhor laptop de 2021: Notebooks de alto orçamento e premium para profissionais, estudantes e usuários casuais Por Max Freeman-Mills · 22 Novembro 2021

