Controlador Nintendo Switch Sega Mega Drive agora em estoque no Reino Unido

Nintendo Controlador Nintendo Switch Sega Mega Drive agora em estoque no Reino Unido
(Pocket-lint) - A loja da Nintendo no Reino Unido finalmente tem o controlador sem fio Sega Mega Drive em estoque.

Projetado para que os proprietários do Nintendo Switch possam jogar a variedade de jogos Mega Drive / Genesis disponíveis com o Switch Online Expansion Pass, o controlador está disponível para encomenda nos Estados Unidos há algum tempo. Agora, os fãs de jogos retro no Reino Unido também podem pegar um.

Sega Mega Drive Controller para Nintendo Switch disponível agora

Jogue os jogos da Sega com o Switch Online Expansion Pass conforme pretendido. Nesta recriação fiel do controlador original falta apenas o cabo, já que não tem fio. Peça agora por £ 39,99.

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.

Escrito por Rik Henderson. Originalmente publicado em 24 Novembro 2021.
