Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

  1. Início
  2. Jogos
  3. Jogo noticias
  4. Google jogo noticias

Adquira o Stadia Premiere Edition com Chromecast Ultra por apenas £ 19,99

Author image, Editor colaborador · ·
Compras Um artigo com foco em compras, seja um negócio ou oferta específica. Pocket-lint pode receber uma pequena recompensa em troca se você comprar algo.
Google Adquira o Stadia Premiere Edition com Chromecast Ultra por apenas £ 19,99
The Trust Project Por que você pode confiar na Pocket-lint

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Ok, então talvez você não esteja muito animado com o Stadia , mas considerando que este pacote inclui o fantástico Chromecast Ultra do Google, é uma pechincha.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition - apenas £ 19,99

Google Stadia Premiere Edition - apenas £ 19,99

Este negócio maluco dá a você um controlador Chromecast Ultra e Google Stadia. Originalmente £ 70 e £ 59 respectivamente. Por um total de £ 19,99.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

As melhores ofertas do Xbox para Amazon Prime Day 2021: Xbox Series X / S e Xbox One Games, acessórios e muito mais
As melhores ofertas do Xbox para Amazon Prime Day 2021: Xbox Series X / S e Xbox One Games, acessórios e muito mais Por Rik Henderson ·

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

More early Black Friday deals

Escrito por Luke Baker. Originalmente publicado em 19 Novembro 2021.
Recomendado para você
Adquira o Stadia Premiere Edition com Chromecast Ultra por apenas £ 19,99
Adquira o Stadia Premiere Edition com Chromecast Ultra por apenas £ 19,99 Por Luke Baker ·
Ganhe um desconto no gamepad móvel Razer Kishi
Ganhe um desconto no gamepad móvel Razer Kishi Por Maggie Tillman ·
Economize 34% na assinatura do PlayStation Plus nesta Black Friday
Economize 34% na assinatura do PlayStation Plus nesta Black Friday Por Rob Kerr ·