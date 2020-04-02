Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

The British Academy Games Awards 2020 will take place exclusively online this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the winners due to be announced from 7pm BST tonight (Thursday 2 April).

There are 18 categories, including the EE Mobile Game of the Year and, of course, the overall Best Game.

Here then are the details on how to watch it live, plus all the nominees vying for the coveted BAFTA Games Award.

The British Academy Games Awards 2020 starts at 7pm BST today, Thursday 2 April.

If you plan to watch from another country, here are some of the local times:

UK - 19:00 BST

Central Europe - 20:00 CEST

East coast US - 14:00 EDT

West coast US - 11:00 PDT

India - 01:30 IST (Friday 3 April)

Japan - 05:00 JST (Friday 3 April)

Alternatively, it will also be streamed on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and through the IGN app for PS4.

There are 18 categories in total. Here is the full list of nominees for this year's British Academy Games Awards:

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Mike Niederquell, Jodie Kupsco – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM British Sea Power - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi, Brad Fotsch, Sam Bird – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision