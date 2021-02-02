Então vs agora: videogames ao longo das décadas

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Ame-os ou odeie-os, você não pode deixar de reconhecer que os jogos mudaram muito ao longo dos anos. A tecnologia na qual eles são construídos e usados vem aos trancos e barrancos. Jogos que conhecemos e amamos se transformaram em obras de arte incrivelmente belas.

Coletamos uma galeria de imagens para mostrar como os videogames são incríveis e quão longe eles chegaram. Qual destes você jogou e ainda está jogando agora?

SimCity (1989) vs SimCity 6 (2016)

Like The Sims, SimCity was a great bit of escapism, putting God-like powers in your hands to create and craft life and living for computer-generated people. Top-down views have been replaced by sprawling Metropolis empires and magnificent skyscrapers.

Mortal Kombat (1992) vs Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

When it comes to beat 'em ups, Mortal Kombat has always been the goriest, most grotesque and over-the-top fighter around. Graphical enhancements over the years have only made that shock value more impressive and sometimes more hilarious.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) vs Halo 5: Guardians (2015)

Halo sure has evolved over the years (see what we did there?). The classic console shooter has often been one of the main reasons to buy an Xbox, if you ever needed one. The games are also coming to PC soon too, which is cool. The graphics are bound to be even more interesting when that happens. Even Halo 5: Guardians looked amazing, 14 years makes quite a difference it seems.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena (1994) vs The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Elder Scrolls is certainly another classic RPG series and it's fair to say that The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games. What amazes us though is not only how far the series has come, but how Skyrim was released eight years ago. Where does time go? We're not even sure we fully completed the game proper, nevermind all the different versions that have come since.

The Sims (2000) vs The Sims 4: StrangerVille (2019)

If you've ever found your life a little dull and wanted some escapism, then The Sims was the perfect outlet. Why live your own mundane 9-5 life when you could force some little pixel people to do it instead. Having small computer people do your every bidding was always hilarious and The Sims is still as popular as ever, only a lot better looking, but no less bonkers.

Mafia (2002) vs Mafia Definitive Edition (2020)

Battlefield 1942 (2002) vs Battlefield V (2018)

We have some brilliant hazy memories of the original outing of the Battlefield franchise. Back in those days, you could play against bots if your internet wasn't up to the challenge of online multiplayer and there was all sorts of fun to be hand on land and in the air too. Now with cutting-edge graphics, ray tracing, destructive environments and more, Battlefield sure has come a long way.

Super Mario Bros. (1985) vs Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

Nintendo might not necessarily be known for making the most cutting edge games when it comes to graphics, but that doesn't mean Mario hasn't come a long way. The original Super Mario Bros. was much loved back in 1985 on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, now in the modern era, you can take Mario games with you wherever you are thanks to the Nintendo Switch. Things are a lot prettier too! We loved Super Mario Odyssey when we reviewed it in 2017 and more and more Mario games are popping up all the time.

The Legend of Zelda (1986) vs The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (2017)

As you might imagine, there are going to be a few top-down games on this list that have transformed into fully-fledged vast open worlds seen from a new perspective as the years have passed. The Legend of Zelda has been a firm Nintendo favourite for decades. You'll find plenty of older gamers with a soft spot in their heart for the original games and the newest iterations are even more popular with Breath of the Wild stealing the show in 2017.

Grand Theft Auto (1997) vs GTA V (2013)

According to The Guinness World Records 2008 and 2009, the original GTA games were seen as the most controversial games in video game history. Despite being top-down, the original GTA was seen as unnecessarily violent and vulgar. Not much has changed, but then neither has the popularity.

Over the years, GTA has evolved into a bigger and better sandbox, open-world experience with even more criminal enterprise to enjoy. GTA V released in 2013 to critical acclaim, but when it came to PC a couple of years later it also opened the visuals up to an even bigger overhaul with graphics mods to make the world of San Andreas even more stunning.

Homem Aranha (2002) vs Homem Aranha (2018)

2002's Spiderman game was released on PS2, Xbox, Gamecube and PC and to a fair amount of press from game review sites and fans alike. A rarity for a game based on a film - which generally speaking in our experience are often a bit lacklustre. Of course, being the ultimate web-slinger was great, but in the modern era of gaming, it's even better. 16 years on and the latest video game vision of Marvel's Spiderman is something special both in graphics and gameplay too.

Street Fighter (1987) vs Street Fighter V (2016)

We have fond memories of playing one of the iterations of the original Street Fighter games on an arcade machine in our local fish and chip shop. Things have come a long way since then, but the classics never die. Improved sound, visuals, special moves and more and more characters make this one the ultimate beat 'em up and it gets even better with age.

Doom (1993) vs Doom Eternal (2020)

Doom. What can you say about it? Likely the grandfather of all first-person shooters and an utter classic. Doom might not be known for a gripping storyline or mesmerising characters but it's certainly visually stunning. Even more so in recent years where new graphics and physics technology has made the gore even more grotesque.

Mario Kart (1992) vs Mario Kart 8 (2014)

Mario Kart is likely everyone's favourite multiplayer game. Battling it out with friends to dominate the race track, while grabbing various power-ups and trying to come out on top. Many a friendship has been made or tested on these virtual tracks. Like the other games on this list, Mario Kart has come a long way since it first came to our gaming screens in 1992.

Now with Mario Kart Tour, you can even enjoy the racing classic on your smartphone. What a time to be alive.

FIFA International Soccer (1993) vs FIFA 20 (2019)

FIFA started life way back in 1993, it was originally available for the SNES, Sega Mega Drive, Master System and even the Game Boy. It proved so popular that it was top of the games charts for six whole months in the UK and continued to grow in popularity as the years passed.

The latest version has been met with some teething issues but there's no denying how much the game has changed visually in the last couple of decades.

Tomb Raider (1996) vs Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Tomb Raider is often referred to as being the pioneer of action-adventure games. Anyone that's played games in the series probably has fond memories, whether locking the butler in the fridge in Tomb Raider 3 or simply the thrill of adventuring through tombs and finding hidden treasures. The games might have had some criticism for making Lara Croft "sexy" in order to sell more copies, but it was clearly a winning formula of game design and marketing that helped sell over 74 million copies worldwide.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider saw the game grow up significantly, with the main character being much less sexualised and the visual emphasis instead being put on the games environments, mechanics and more. Beautiful tombs, incredibly detailed surroundings, magnificent lighting and even detailed hair are a far cry from the pixels of old.

Metal Gear (1987) vs Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

You might be forgiven for thinking that Metal Gear Solid started life on PlayStation, but it actually harks all the way back to 1987. Metal Gear is a series off classic action-adventure stealth video games created by video game legend Hideo Kojima. They've been best known for the main protagonist sneaking about the map hiding in a cardboard box. Metal Gear is now a bit of a stunner, easy on the eye, but certainly not easy to play.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) vs Sonic Forces (2017)

Sonic, the super-fast blue furball who absolutely loves collecting gold rings. Sonic has seen many different incarnations over the years. Both 2D and 3D outings, all glorious. The new games certainly look a lot more visually interesting than the original that came out in 1991, but graphics aren't everything!

Call of Duty (2003) vs Call of Duty Segunda Guerra Mundial (2017)

Call of Duty might be one of the most well-known shooters worldwide. We have many hazy and wonderful memories from the original games all those years ago. The new Call of Duty is set to drop soon too, so this seems like a perfect time to celebrate the differences. The setting has changed a few times over the years, but going back to World War II certainly makes it easier to compare how much the game has changed.

Diablo (1996) vs Diablo III: Ascenso do Necromante (2017)

Diablo kicked off a long and much-loved series of role-playing hack and slash fun back in 1996. Since then it's gone on to be a "genre-defining" series of games that have got better and better as the years have passed. One thing is for sure, the dungeons are a heck of a lot prettier now.

Need for Speed (1994) vs Need for Speed Payback (2017)

Awesome cars, fun-packed race tracks and city streets, high-octane thrills, Need for Speed always had it all. Visual and sound upgrades that have come in the years that passed since the series first started have only made the games all the more exciting. Need for Speed has certainly always got our engines revving.

Hitman: Codename 47 (2000) vs Hitman 3 (2021)

A série Hitman pode ser o máximo em escapismo. Vestindo o disfarce de um assassino profissional para eliminar alvos perigosos em todo o mundo. Achamos os jogos Hitman fascinantes e cativantes desde a primeira vez que jogamos. Há muita satisfação em completar uma missão e parecer que você nunca esteve lá.

Os jogos mudaram muito ao longo dos anos, com a adição de melhorias visuais, novos sistemas de contratos e física de multidão brilhantemente imersiva que torna tudo mais envolvente e intrigante.

Hitman 3 é o último da série atual - um trio de jogos com uma história interessante e muitos lugares para explorar enquanto você cumpre seus contratos. É visualmente glorioso e totalmente satisfatório de jogar também.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992) vs Wolfenstein Young Blood (2019)

Tecnicamente, Wolfenstein começou a vida como Castle Wolfenstein em 1981. Aquele jogo de 8 bits deu início a uma grande variedade de tiroteios nazistas, pilhagem de tesouros, enraizamento em jogos FPS ao longo dos anos (agora décadas). O mais memorável pode muito bem ter sido Wolfenstein 3D, lançado em 1992 e, ao lado de Doom, pode muito bem ter tido o maior impacto no futuro dos jogos FPS.

Anos mais tarde, Wolfenstein ainda existe e agora parece absolutamente glorioso graças aos gráficos modernos. Os nazistas estão um pouco mais malucos do que nunca agora, com armas futurísticas, cães mecânicos e muito mais, mas a diversão ainda está lá com certeza.

Assassins Creed (2007) vs Assassins Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassins Creed teve muitas iterações ao longo dos anos e as coisas mudaram muito desde os dias de Ezio, o mestre assassino. E ainda assim, Assassins Creed continua sendo um favorito firme e familiar. A mecânica de luta, elementos de RPG e visuais mudaram muito desde 2007, mas o núcleo permaneceu o mesmo.

Assassins Creed Valhalla levou a franquia para a Era Viking e foi o momento perfeito para o lançamento dos consoles PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X também. Como um bom assassinato, o tempo é tudo.

Resident Evil (1996) vs Resident Evil 7 (2017)

É difícil acreditar que o atirador de terror de sobrevivência Resident Evil começou em 1996 para o PlayStation. O jogo clássico trouxe uma incrível mistura de zumbis, monstros e quebra-cabeças para os jogadores da época e continuou a fornecer esse entretenimento muitas vezes nos últimos anos.

Em 2017, tivemos o Resident Evil 7 muito mais agradável visualmente, que consideramos não apenas assustadoramente bom, mas também aprimorado pela compatibilidade com o PlayStation VR. Resident Evil Village também está a caminho, provando que é difícil matar um bom jogo de zumbis.

Deus Ex (2000) vs Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016)

Quando originalmente ouvimos que Deus Ex estava sendo reiniciado, gememos e ficamos consternados, supondo que seria impossível trazer o clássico RPG de ação cyberpunk de volta à vida de uma forma satisfatória que fizesse a justiça original.

Mas talvez estivéssemos usando nossos óculos de proteção rosa ao lembrar como era o jogo original. Deus Ex estava muito à frente de seu tempo e parecia uma obra-prima, o mais novo Mankind Divided and Human Revolution não só tinha muito o que viver, mas também tinha muita competição moderna que tornaria difícil se destacar. Ainda assim, a diferença no visual e na jogabilidade foi notável. Em apenas 16 anos, Deus Ex mudou incrivelmente e ainda era um grande jogo.

Thief: The Dark Project (1998) vs Thief (2014)

Thief: The Dark Project foi uma obra-prima inegável quando foi lançado em 1998. Enquanto muitos jogos na época eram sobre violência e ação direta, o primeiro jogo da franquia foi, em vez disso, um jogo furtivo de ritmo lento. Um jogo que recompensava a paciência e o pé tranquilo. Adoramos totalmente o Thief da mesma forma que adoramos Deus Ex.

Anos mais tarde, a série foi reiniciada como "Thief" e embora o novo jogo tenha feito um bom trabalho em ser fiel ao original e aos melhores elementos dele, ainda foi recebido com uma recepção morna. Certamente achamos a reinicialização agradável, mas nada tão especial a ponto de estourar nossas meias. Dito isso, definitivamente parecia muito melhor do que o original.

Medal of Honor (1999) vs Medal of Honor Above and Beyond (2020)

Antes de Call of Duty tomar o mundo de assalto, Medal of Honor foi o atirador da Segunda Guerra Mundial que todos amavam. O primeiro jogo lançado no PlayStation e Medal of Honor Allied Assault também apareceu no PC na mesma época. Esses jogos deram início a um caso de amor com os jogos da Segunda Guerra Mundial que duraria anos.

Anos depois, Medal of Honor mudou para a era moderna, mas não conseguiu atrair o mesmo interesse que Call of Duty quando essa franquia fez o mesmo. O estúdio fechou e parecia o fim. Então, como o Half-Life, o Medal of Honor renasceu em VR com o Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Um título exclusivo de RV com o mesmo estilo dos jogos originais e que o deixará nostálgico se você tiver a chance de jogá-lo. Há algo incrível em jogar este jogo em RV, embora a maioria tenha sido recebido com uma recepção desanimada pelas massas, o que é uma pena.

Escrito por Adrian Willings.