Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

Sony's 1000XM3s are popular noise cancellation wireless earbuds, but they're also expensive at $200. Now, to appeal to shoppers on a tighter budget, Sony is offering the $130 WF-XB700 earbuds. It's even introducing new noise-cancellation headphones for those who can't stand buds.

The WF-XB700 feature Sony’s “Extra Bass” technology, support for Bluetooth 5.0, and up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge (plus a battery case that has another nine hours for 18 total). They also have an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating for workouts and rainy runs, and they also support AAC and SBC codecs. Notice there's no support for noise cancellation - hence the cheaper price tag.

Sony said the WF-XB700 will be available from April in black and blue.

As for the new headphones, the WH-CH710N, they offer “Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation,” which “constantly analyzes environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise-cancelling mode for users’ surroundings". However, Sony also said it has "dual microphones feeding forward and backward", so the headphones can "catch more ambient sounds than ever".

The WH-CH710N are also wireless headphones that let you listen up to 35 hours continuously on a full charge. They support AAC and SBC codecs, as well, which means Sony’s higher-quality LDAC is exclusive to the company's more premium headphones.

The WH-CH710Ns come in black and will be available to preorder in April.