O excelente headset para jogos G Pro X da Logitech tem 48% de desconto na Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Existem alguns fones de ouvido selecionados para jogos que usamos há anos e nunca nos cansamos, e o Logitech G Pro X se enquadra nessa categoria. É um fone de ouvido com fio da mais alta qualidade.

Agora, para a Black Friday, ela tem um acordo absoluto aplicado a ela pela Amazon, também, abatendo mais de £ 50 de seu preço e levando-o ao nível mais baixo de todos os tempos.

Logitech G Pro X - economize £ 52,59, agora £ 57,40

Você pode pegar o fone de ouvido com 48% de desconto, por um preço que é francamente bobo - ele vai explodir quase tudo que você pode encontrar fora da água neste nível.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

Escrito por Max Freeman-Mills. Originalmente publicado em 24 Novembro 2021.
