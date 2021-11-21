Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Temos certeza de que você já ouviu falar, mas os descontos da Black Friday começaram e, a partir de hoje, você pode economizar em vários dos modelos de fone de ouvido mais populares da Beats. Quer você esteja atrás de fones de ouvido, de ouvido ou de treino, há algo para todos na Amazon esta semana.

Na próxima semana, você encontrará o Beats Studio 3 Wireless, o Beats Solo Pro e o Beats Powerbeats Pro, todos com grandes descontos e disponíveis a um preço brilhante.

Beats Solo Pro - economize £ 140 A série Solo é a série de produtos mais popular da Beats, e o Solo Pro adiciona um toque de design premium e ANC. Para esta semana, o preço original caiu para menos da metade. Disponível agora por £ 129. Ver oferta

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - economize £ 80 Powerbeats Pro - em nossas mentes - são os melhores amigos sem fio verdadeiros para trabalhar ou correr. Na Black Friday, você pode encontrá-los por um ótimo preço. Agora por apenas £ 139. Ver oferta

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - Metade do preço A programação do Beats Studio não mudou muito em alguns anos, e seu Studio 3 Wireless foi seu primeiro par de latas ANC. Com esse preço, eles ainda são uma ótima compra. Agora disponível por £ 149,99. Ver oferta

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

