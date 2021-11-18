Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

A Black Friday oferece a oferta do Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 que você esperava

A Black Friday oferece a oferta do Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 que você esperava
(Pocket-lint) - As vendas da Black Friday estão aumentando, e isso gerou um negócio para o Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, um dos telefones dobráveis mais populares de 2021.

O telefone da Samsung foi projetado para tornar a tecnologia de dobra mais acessível - e com um grande desconto, agora é um ótimo momento para adquirir o Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - economize £ 150

O Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 usa a mais recente tecnologia de tela dobrável para colocar uma tela de 6,7 polegadas no seu bolso, com o benefício adicional de toda a experiência móvel da Samsung. Agora custa apenas £ 799.

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience. 

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device. 

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone. 

Escrito por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 18 Novembro 2021.
