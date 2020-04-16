OnePlus teases mystery smartphone: could it be the OnePlus Z?

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

Having only recently launched two new smartphones globally - the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro - it seems the once disruptive self-described 'flagship killer' is about to launch another smartphone.

In a teaser post on its official Weibo account, OnePlus has teased another product using a smartphone box shaped render with a question mark on it with the caption that - loosely translated - reads: if there was a new product announcement tomorrow, what do you think it will be?

The original post was published at 21:00 on 15 April, suggesting we might see a new phone today.

It could be that the smartphone maker is about to launch its long-rumoured smaller, cheaper version of the OnePlus 8, called either the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

In the run up to the OnePlus 8 launch, several leaks and rumours suggests the manufacturer was working on a different phone to launch alongside the bigger flagships.

These rumours stated we would see a phone with a large rectangle camera protrusion on the back, as well as a smaller body and display than either the 8 or 8 Pro.

It's expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, and have a MediaTek processor inside, moving away from its usual Snapdragon platform base.

Given the post was shared to Chinese social media, we suspect that whatever the device is, we'll see it launch in China before it is rolled out to wider markets (if it hits wider markets at all).

OnePlus didn't mention any other smartphone during its global press conference on 14 April either, suggesting this will be a regional focus for OnePlus.