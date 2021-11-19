Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

  1. Início
  2. Casa Inteligente
  3. Casa Inteligente noticias
  4. Ring casa inteligente noticias

Ring Video Doorbell Wired está disponível a um preço super baixo para a Black Friday

Author image, Affiliate director ·  Updated  ·
Compras Um artigo com foco em compras, seja um negócio ou oferta específica. Pocket-lint pode receber uma pequena recompensa em troca se você comprar algo.
Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired está disponível a um preço super baixo para a Black Friday

- Desde que você tenha fiação de campainha existente

The Trust Project Por que você pode confiar na Pocket-lint

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - No início deste ano, a Ring estreou uma maneira mega barata de obter uma de suas campainhas, lançando uma versão básica com fio chamada Ring Video Doorbell Wired, e agora está disponível nesta Black Friday .

Economize 30% na campainha de vídeo com fio

Economize 30% na campainha de vídeo com fio

Na verdade, ele agora está disponível a um preço extremamente baixo de $ 41,99 em vez de $ 59,99 e £ 33 em vez de £ 49 no Reino Unido.

As its name suggests, this product requires you to have existing doorbell wiring. The biggest benefit of having no internal battery is that is pretty slim yet is still capable of Full HD 1080p video. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4GHz - unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and Doorbell 4. 

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is essentially a much cheaper version of the also-wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro but capable of many of the same things. 

Again it features real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app. As with other Ring products you need to take out a Ring Protect subscription which will also enable you to use Pre-Roll to see what triggered your alerts. And you'll probably need a Ring Chime for audible alerts in your home. 

Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais
Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais Por Britta O'Boyle ·

If you have existing doorbell wiring it's a total no-brainer.

More Black Friday deals

Escrito por Rob Kerr. Edição por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 27 Janeiro 2021.
Recomendado para você
As melhores ofertas da Philips Hue para a Black Friday 2021: ofertas para iluminar sua vida
As melhores ofertas da Philips Hue para a Black Friday 2021: ofertas para iluminar sua vida Por Adrian Willings ·
Govee corta 30% de desconto na Black Friday, dando-nos algumas ofertas esclarecedoras
Govee corta 30% de desconto na Black Friday, dando-nos algumas ofertas esclarecedoras Por Chris Hall ·
Os melhores aspiradores de pó sem fio de 2021: sugestões de Dyson, Roborock, Shark e mais a serem considerados nesta Black Friday
Os melhores aspiradores de pó sem fio de 2021: sugestões de Dyson, Roborock, Shark e mais a serem considerados nesta Black Friday Por Conor Allison ·