Ring Video Doorbell Wired está disponível a um preço super baixo para a Black Friday

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - No início deste ano, a Ring estreou uma maneira mega barata de obter uma de suas campainhas, lançando uma versão básica com fio chamada Ring Video Doorbell Wired, e agora está disponível nesta Black Friday .

Economize 30% na campainha de vídeo com fio Na verdade, ele agora está disponível a um preço extremamente baixo de $ 41,99 em vez de $ 59,99 e £ 33 em vez de £ 49 no Reino Unido. Ver oferta

As its name suggests, this product requires you to have existing doorbell wiring. The biggest benefit of having no internal battery is that is pretty slim yet is still capable of Full HD 1080p video. However, there's no 5GHz Wi-Fi support - just 2.4GHz - unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 3, 3 Plus and Doorbell 4.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired is essentially a much cheaper version of the also-wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro but capable of many of the same things.

Again it features real-time alerts, live video and two-way talk plus full integration with the Ring app. As with other Ring products you need to take out a Ring Protect subscription which will also enable you to use Pre-Roll to see what triggered your alerts. And you'll probably need a Ring Chime for audible alerts in your home.

Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais Por Britta O'Boyle · 22 Novembro 2021

If you have existing doorbell wiring it's a total no-brainer.