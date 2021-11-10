Obtenha uma grande economia no iRobot Roomba 692

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - As negociações da Black Friday com certeza estão começando mais cedo. Se você está adiando a compra de um aspirador de pó robô, agora é a hora de fechar um negócio.

No momento, existem várias ofertas de aspiradores de pó robóticos Roomba nos EUA, mas também existem ofertas de Roomba 692 no Reino Unido e nos EUA.

Com o aspirador de pó robô tipicamente apresentando um preço inicial de $ 299,99 / £ 269, já é razoavelmente acessível. Mas agora é ainda mais atraente com um bom desconto que bate até 33% do preço de venda usual.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.