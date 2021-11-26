Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

Este pacote de Echo Dot e Fire TV Stick tem um bom negócio - economize 62%

(Pocket-lint) - Depois do que parece e do tempo, a Black Friday finalmente chegou e há ótimas ofertas para uma série de dispositivos, e identificamos uma oferta agrupada que você não pode perder.

A grande vantagem de comprar esses pacotes é a melhor economia que eles oferecem.

Combinando o popular Echo Dot com um Fire TV Stick, você economizará £ 50 neste pacote, reduzindo o custo total de apenas £ 29,98.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

