A super fofa Echo Dot Kids tem uma economia de 42% nesta Black Friday

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Se você está esperando por um acordo sobre a Echo Dot Kids, então a Black Friday está servindo bem.

Há descontos nos EUA e no Reino Unido nesta linda caixa de som inteligente, um complemento ideal para qualquer sala de jogos ou quarto de crianças.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it.

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.