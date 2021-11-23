Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

A super fofa Echo Dot Kids tem uma economia de 42% nesta Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Se você está esperando por um acordo sobre a Echo Dot Kids, então a Black Friday está servindo bem.

Há descontos nos EUA e no Reino Unido nesta linda caixa de som inteligente, um complemento ideal para qualquer sala de jogos ou quarto de crianças.

Echo Dot Kids - economize $ 25 / £ 26

O Echo Dot Kids vem com design de tigre ou panda, então não parece um alto-falante chato. Agora custa apenas $ 33,99 nos EUA ou £ 32,99 no Reino Unido.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it. 

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty. 

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.

Escrito por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 23 Novembro 2021.
