Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

  1. Início
  2. Casa Inteligente
  3. Casa Inteligente noticias
  4. Amazon casa inteligente noticias

Economize 33% na câmera de segurança interna compacta Blink Mini nesta Black Friday

Author image, Affiliate director ·  Updated  ·
Compras Um artigo com foco em compras, seja um negócio ou oferta específica. Pocket-lint pode receber uma pequena recompensa em troca se você comprar algo.
Amazon Economize 33% na câmera de segurança interna compacta Blink Mini nesta Black Friday

- Uma oferta super cedo no Prime Day

The Trust Project Por que você pode confiar na Pocket-lint

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - A Blink Mini da Amazon é uma câmera de segurança interna super compacta com modos diurno e noturno, possui detecção de movimento e áudio bidirecional. E a Amazon está fechando um acordo brilhante no início da Black Friday sobre isso.

As câmeras de segurança são extremamente populares, permitindo o monitoramento remoto de sua casa quando você está fora, para maior tranquilidade.

Economize 33% no Blink Mini

Economize 33% no Blink Mini

A oferta significa que você o receberá por £ 29,99 £ 19,99, economizando £ 10 e por um período limitado.

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too. 

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais
Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais Por Britta O'Boyle ·

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor. 

Escrito por Rob Kerr. Edição por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 13 Outubro 2020.
Recomendado para você
Banda larga de gigabit Virgin Media O2 agora disponível para 14,3 milhões de residências no Reino Unido
Banda larga de gigabit Virgin Media O2 agora disponível para 14,3 milhões de residências no Reino Unido Por Rik Henderson ·
Ofertas da Amazon UK para a Black Friday 2021: descontos na Black Friday no Kindle e Echo
Ofertas da Amazon UK para a Black Friday 2021: descontos na Black Friday no Kindle e Echo Por Chris Hall ·
Amazon Echo Dot de 3ª geração tem um desconto incrível nas vendas antecipadas da Black Friday
Amazon Echo Dot de 3ª geração tem um desconto incrível nas vendas antecipadas da Black Friday Por Rob Kerr ·