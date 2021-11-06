Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - A Blink Mini da Amazon é uma câmera de segurança interna super compacta com modos diurno e noturno, possui detecção de movimento e áudio bidirecional. E a Amazon está fechando um acordo brilhante no início da Black Friday sobre isso.

As câmeras de segurança são extremamente populares, permitindo o monitoramento remoto de sua casa quando você está fora, para maior tranquilidade.

Economize 33% no Blink Mini A oferta significa que você o receberá por £ 29,99 £ 19,99, economizando £ 10 e por um período limitado. Ver oferta

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too.

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Melhores lâmpadas inteligentes 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf e mais Por Britta O'Boyle · 8 Novembro 2021

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.