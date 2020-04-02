Alexa Bluetooth: How to use your Amazon Echo as a Bluetooth speaker

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

Thanks to Amazon, smart speakers have become all the rage in recent years. They're super convenient for issuing commands, finding out a whole bunch of information, controlling your smart home and listening to music.

While all the voice activated stuff is great, there are times when you just need to connect to a regular Bluetooth speaker, and Echo does that too. In this guide we'll show you how to connect to it from your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker, and also show you how to connect from it to another Bluetooth audio device.

This might be useful if you have a smaller Echo Dot, or you have a Bluetooth equipped stereo system that just sounds better than any Echo ever could.

Before doing anything with the Echo speaker itself,