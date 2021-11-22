Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

Govee corta 30% de desconto na Black Friday, dando-nos algumas ofertas esclarecedoras

Author image, Editor · ·
Compras Um artigo com foco em compras, seja um negócio ou oferta específica.
Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee é talvez mais conhecido por não ser Philips Hue, oferecendo uma gama de ofertas de iluminação autônoma com sua gama de produtos de iluminação.

Essas negociações da Black Friday reduzem esses dispositivos aos preços mais baixos que vimos - então, se Hue não chamou sua atenção, então o Govee pode.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39.

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

There's £16.25 off the Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, so you can add colour to any room, with smartphone control. Now only £48.74.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

As melhores ofertas do Amazon Echo para julho de 2021
As melhores ofertas do Amazon Echo para julho de 2021 Por Dan Grabham ·

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

There's a 30% saving on the Govee lamp, which offers RGBIC lighting, ideal for the bedroom. Now only £48.29.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.

Escrito por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 22 Novembro 2021.
