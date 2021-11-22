Govee corta 30% de desconto na Black Friday, dando-nos algumas ofertas esclarecedoras

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee é talvez mais conhecido por não ser Philips Hue, oferecendo uma gama de ofertas de iluminação autônoma com sua gama de produtos de iluminação.

Essas negociações da Black Friday reduzem esses dispositivos aos preços mais baixos que vimos - então, se Hue não chamou sua atenção, então o Govee pode.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30% There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39. Ver oferta

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

As melhores ofertas do Amazon Echo para julho de 2021 Por Dan Grabham · 22 Novembro 2021

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.