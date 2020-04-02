YouTube reportedly working on 'Shorts', a TikTok competitor

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

According to a report recently published, YouTube is working on its own short video platform to rival TikTok.

This service or app is called YouTube Shorts and will allow users to access a library of licensed sounds and songs in order to creatively edit quick videos.

YouTube hasn't officially commented on reports of its upcoming service being launched, but The Information has detailed the plans and claims YouTube will launch Shorts by the end of the year.

Backing up those claims, NBC reporter Dylan Byers has shared details of a conversation he had with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in which she aknowledges this market is certainly of interest to the video streaming giant.

“Really, really short-form video, like 15 seconds... that is a place that is certainly interesting to look at” YouTube‘s Susan Wojcicki told me. “We will definitely continue to innovate in all the different format sizes, including really short-form video" https://t.co/IWoMHzB1bp https://t.co/tmSzN2zF6A — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 1, 2020

While it's not exactly a confirmation that YouTube Shorts is coming, it's about as close as we can get pre-announcement that the company is working on something.

TikTok, of course, has become one of the most downloaded and most-used apps on both iOS and Android, having found popularity with younger smartphones users. YouTube clearly sees an opportunity here to gain popularity with a new generation of creative video makers.

With the brand power behind TikTok, and how popular it is, it'll be interesting to see if YouTube can effectively mount a challenge, especially considering it's likely not to go live for another few months at least.

But, given YouTube's rich history in video sharing and creation, and its resources, you could argue that no company is in better shape to take on the might of TikTok than YouTube. Watch this space.