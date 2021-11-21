Pocket-lint é suportado por seus leitores. Quando você compra por meio de links em nosso site, podemos ganhar uma comissão de afiliado. Saber mais

O acordo entre Microsoft 365 e McAfee pode economizar £ 135 nesta assinatura

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - As vendas da Black Friday agora estão bem encaminhadas, com negócios aparecendo em todos os tipos de itens - incluindo esta oferta em uma assinatura do Microsoft 365 e da McAfee.

Esta oferta inclui o McAfee Total Protection 2022, portanto, este pode ser todo o software de que você precisa.

Família Microsoft 365 - economize 73%

Família Microsoft 365 - economize 73%

Microsoft 365 para até 6 usuários, dando acesso a aplicativos do Office em vários dispositivos e McAfee Total Protection. Agora por £ 48,99.

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.

Escrito por Chris Hall. Originalmente publicado em 21 Novembro 2021.
