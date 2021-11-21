Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

(Pocket-lint) - As vendas da Black Friday agora estão bem encaminhadas, com negócios aparecendo em todos os tipos de itens - incluindo esta oferta em uma assinatura do Microsoft 365 e da McAfee.

Esta oferta inclui o McAfee Total Protection 2022, portanto, este pode ser todo o software de que você precisa.

Família Microsoft 365 - economize 73% Microsoft 365 para até 6 usuários, dando acesso a aplicativos do Office em vários dispositivos e McAfee Total Protection. Agora por £ 48,99. Ver oferta

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.